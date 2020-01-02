E-G girls end tourney with a 4-4 tie

BLAINE, Minn. — The Eveleth-Gilbert Area girls’ hockey ended the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic on a solid note Wednesday with a 4-4 tie against Waconia.

The Golden Bears got out to a 2-0 lead before the Wildcats scored four of the next five goals to take a 4-3 lead midway through the third period.

However, E-G’s Jennie Krause lit the lamp with 2:12 to go to tie the game and send it to overtime. Neither team could score in the 8-minute extra session and the contest remained a tie.

Sydni Richards opened the scoring at 6:52 of the first with a power play goal, and Kylie Baranzelli scored one minute later to make it 2-0 for the Bears.

Heading into the second period with a 2-1 lead, Anneka Lundgren made it 3-1 with a short-handed tally at the 8:16 mark.

However, Waconia roared back with two goals by Isabella Wozniak and another by Annika Mielke to take their 4-3 lead in the third.

Backstopping the E-G effort was Daisy Andrews who made 32 saves.

E-G ended the tournament with a 1-1-1 record, which included a 2-1 win on Monday and a 3-0 loss on Tuesday.

The Bears (5-8-1) host Hibbing/Chisholm on Tuesday.

Waconia 1 1 2 — 4

Eveleth-Gilbert 2 1 1 — 4

First period: 1, EG, Sydni Richards (Rhys Ceglar), PP, 6:52; 2, EG, Kylie Baranzelli (Richards, Anneka Lundgren), 7:55; 3, W, Sophia Biex (Madelyn Sullivan, Mia Kelley), 9:12.

Second period: 4, EG, Lundgren (unassisted), SH, 8:16; 5, W, Isabella Wozniak (unassisted), 15:21.

Third period: 6, W, Wozniak (Kendra Borland, Annika Mielke), 4:20; 7, W, Mielke (unassted), 11:48; 8, EG, Jennie Krause (Lundgren), 14:48.

Overtime: No scoring.

Saves: Daisy Andrews, EG, 10-10-9-3—32; Abigail Elvebak, W, 8-10-5-2—25.

Penalties: EG, 8-for-16 minutes; W, 6-for-12 minutes.

Tuesday’s Game

Western Wisconsin 3,

Eveleth-Gilbert Area 0

At Blaine, the Golden Bears didn’t fare so well in the second game of the tournament.

Western Wisconsin scored twice in the first and again in the third to blank Eveleth-Gilbert Area, 3-0.

Rachel Woods recorded 31 saves in the contest.

Eveleth-Gilbert Area 0 0 0 — 0

Western Wisconsin 2 0 1 — 3

First period: 1, WW, Ellie Brice (Ally Dahlberg), 3:43; 2, WW, Erine Huerta (Brice), 11:46.

Third period: 3, WW, Huerta (Brice), 5:26.

Saves: Rachel Woods, 8-16-7—31; Lauren Sobczak, WW, 10-11-7—28.

Penalties: EG, 3-for-6 minutes; WW, 4-for-8 minutes.

