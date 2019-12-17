E-G girls’ hockey cruises against Broncos, 7-1

EVELETH — Tuesday night was a special one for freshmen Kendra Rosati and Sydney Fitzgerald in a 7-1 Golden Bears victory over International Falls.
Rosati and Fitzgerald each netted two goals (the first of their varsity careers) to help propel Eveleth-Gilbert Area to the win.
However, the Broncos got on the scoreboard first just 59 seconds into the contest.
It was all Golden Bears after that.
Lundgren and Rosati made it 2-1 after the first, while Kylie Baranzelli, Rosati and Fitzgerald lit the lamp in the second to put the home team up 5-1. Fitzgerald and Lundgren both scored again in the third to seal the win.
Woods turned aside 10 shots in net to earn the win, while the Broncos’ Taytum Stone made 53 saves.
IF 1 0 0 — 1
E-G 2 3 2 — 7
First period: 1, IF, Bailey Herberg (Havyn Pelland, Gracie Bowles), :59; 2, EG, Anneka Lundgren (Kylie Baranzelli, Jennie Krause), 9:45; 3, EG, Kendra Rosati (Sophia Flatley), 14:10.
Second period: 4, EG, Baranzelli (Anna Seitz, Lundgren), 1:57; 5, EG, Rosati (Sydney Fitzgerald, Krause), 9:46; 6, EG, Fitzgerald (Rosati), 10:03.
Third period: 7, EG, Fitzgerald (Katelyn Torrel, Rosati), 3:07; 8, EG, Lundgren (Baranzelli), 10:21.
Saves: Rachel Woods 3-5-2—10; Taytum Stone, IF, 20-12-21—53
Penalties: IF, 2-for-4 minutes; E-G, 4-for-8.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Greenway 2,
Eveleth-Gilbert/ME 0
At Coleraine, Greenway outshot the Golden Bears 33-27 en route to a 2-0 victory over Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East.
No further details were available as this edition went to press.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Northeast Range 39,
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 34
At Cloquet, the Northeast Range girls’ basketball team used a strong outing from Jenna Smith offensively and Natalie Nelmark defensively to pick up a come-from-behind win over Fond du Lac Ojibwe Tuesday, 39-34.
Smith poured in 21 points to lead the Nighthawks, who entered the second half down 26-19. Casey Zahnow added 10 points. The defense effort of Nelmark also helped fuel the team, according to head coach Paxton Goodsky.
“We switched up our defense a bit in the second half,” Goodsky said. “Natalie Nelmark played really great for us on defense. Really, the whole team did.”
“We really came alive in that second half and held them to just eight points and offensively we pushed the floor really well and Jenna finished with a great night for us.”
Northeast Range is off until their holiday tournament in Ely, beginning Thursday, Dec. 26.
NER 19 20 — 39
FDL 26 8 — 34
Northeast Range: Aili Bee 2, Natalie Nelmark 6, Jenna Smith 21, Casey Zahnow 10; Three pointers: Smith 3, Zahnow 1; Free throws: 7-16; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Fond du Lac: Starr Shabaiash 3, Namida Roynolds 10, Allison Cooley 2, Tannia Miaquadace 6, Talayah Martineau 4, Cheyenne Olson 9; Three pointers: Shabaiash 1, Roynolds 2, Olson 3; Free throws: 0-1; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 71,
Greenway 35
At Aurora, the Mesabi East girls’ basketball team was fueled by strong nights from Ava Hill, Hannah Hannuksela and Meghan Walker to cruise to a 71-35 win over Greenway Tuesaday night.
Hill, Hannuksela and Walker all finished with double figure scoring nights with Hill and Hannuksela totalling 22 each and Walker pouring in 16 of her own.
Baylie Jo Norris led the Raiders offensive attack with nine.
Mesabi East will be in action next week at the Esko holiday tournament.
GHS 15 20 — 35
ME 36 35 — 71
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 1, Baylie Jo Norris 9, Emmalee Oviatt 2, Nicholle Ramirez 2, Haley Pederson 6, Morgan Walsh 4, Chloe Hansen 6, Jadin Saville 5; Three pointers: Norris 3; Free throws: 8-14; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Ava Hill 22, Meghan Walker 16, Hannah Hannuksela 22, Kora Forsline 7, Stevie Hakala 2, Maggie Lamppa 2; Three pointers: Hill 2, Walker 4, Hannuksela 3; Free throws: 18-22; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Crosby-Ironton 56,
Eveleth-Gilbert 34
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears fought hard through both halfs, but it wasn’t enough Tuesday as Crosby-Ironton defeated Eveleth-Gilbert, 56-32.
Elli Jankila led the Bears in scoring with 10 points.
Jacey Rydberg led the Rangers with 15. Karli Nixon had 13 and Tori Decent chipped in with 10.
“It was good, tough game on both ends,” E-G head coach Karwin Marks said after the contest. “Crosby got hot with their shots and we just couldn’t keep pace with them.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back in action on Thursday when they host Greenway.
CI 30 26 — 56
EG 15 19 — 34
Crosby-Ironton: Mya Decent 9, Haylee Hanson 2, Lily Peterson 5, Karli Nixon 13, Jacey Rydberg 15, Tori Decent 10, Madison Bordwell 2; Three pointers: M. Decent 2, Peterson 1, Nixon 1, T. Decent 2; Free throws: 14-24; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Bordwell.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Payton Dosan 6, Lydia Delich 4, Amara Wilcox 2, Morgan Marks 3, Liz Stanaway 2, Elli Jankila 10, Kaitlyn Larsen 3, Cadyn Krmpotich 4; Three pointers: Marks 1; Free throws: 9-17; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Proctor 63,
Virginia 28
At Proctor, the Virginia girls’ basketball team found themselves down just two at the break to state-ranked Proctor, 26-24. That couldn’t hold, however, as the Rails held the Devils to just four points in the second half to cruise to a 63-28 win.
Rian Aune led the Blue Devils in scoring with 11 points.
Sam Parendo was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points for Proctor. The Rails’ Sam Pogatchnik chipped in with 11.
“We played a good first half,” Devils head coach Spencer Aune said. “We played hard and made some big plays and kept ourselves in it. But in the second half, everything that could go wrong went wrong for us.”
“Proctor is a good team and you can’t just fall apart like the way we did.”
The Blue Devils will be back in action on Thursday when they play host to Moose Lake/Willow River.
VHS 24 4 — 28
PHS 26 37 — 63
Virginia: Anna Fink 2, Rian Aune 11, Halee Zorman 3, Lexiss Trygg 2, Kaylee Iverson 3, Kelsey Squires 3, Sophie Christopherson 2, Janie Potts 2; Three pointers: Aune 2, Zorman 1, Squires 1; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Proctor: Sam Pogatchnik 11, Liz Frase 7, Courtney Werner 4, Sam Parendo 14, Morgan Nylund 9, Katelyn Marunich 7, Sophie Morin-Swanson 2, Gabby Jauhola 2, Payton Rodberg 7; Three pointers: Pogatchnik 2, Parendo 2; Free throws: 9-13; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
