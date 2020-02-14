E-G hockey falls to St. Thomas Academy

EVELETH — The Golden Bears had the early lead before St. Thomas Academy scored the next five goals to come away with a 5-2 victory at the Hippodrome.
Trentin Pocrnich scored the first of his two goals at 2:21 of the first to put the Bears up 1-0, but the Cadets tied it at 1-1 at 10:34.
St. Thomas Academy scored their next four goals in a 13:42 span of the second stanza, which ultimately put the game away.
Pocrnich lit the lamp again at 14:02 to close out the scoring.
Mack Lautigar recorded 28 saves in net for the Bears, while Tommy Aitken stopped 25 shots, including 15 in the third.
EG/ME (16-9) opens the Section 7A Tournament at home against International Falls (13-11-1) on Tuesday in a quarterfinal matchup.
STA 1 4 0 — 5
EGME 1 1 0 — 2
First period: 1, EGME, Trentin Pocrnich (Jack Halliday), 2:21; 2, STA, Connor O’Brien (Bjorn Kilen, Andrew Boemer), 10:34.
Second period: 3, STA, Jackson Hallum (Boemer), :38; 4, STA, Kilen (Will Soderling, Tommy Stattine), 2:16; 5, STA, Soderling (unassisted), 10:32; 6, STA, Kilen (C. O’Brien, Soderling), 13:42; 7, EGME, Pocrnich (Will Troutwine, Nathan Tassoni), 14:02.
Saves: EGME, Mack Lautigar 10-8-10—28; STA, Tommy Aitken 3-7-15—25.
Penalties: EGME, 3-for-6 minutes; STA, 7-for-22 minutes.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
North Woods 113,
Mesabi East 64
At Cook, Trevor Morrison poured in 43 points to help propel North Woods to a 113-64 win over Mesabi East.
The Grizzlies’ TJ Chiabotti also went off for 27 points, which included his 1,000th career point. The home team also got 13 from Jared Chiabotti and 10 each from Brenden Chiabotti and Darius Goggleye.
North Woods (18-5) plays at Chisholm Friday, while Mesabi East (6-15) hosts Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday.
M. East 31 33 — 64
N. Woods 65 48 — 113
ME: Brayden Leffel 18, Hunter Hannuksela 18, Kody Frey 3, Ethan Fallstrom 2, Blaisen Kallio 7, Tyler Ritter 16. 3-pointers: Leffel 4, Hannuksela 2, Frey 1, Kallio 1. Free throws: 8-8.
NW: Darius Goggleye 10, Jared Chiabotti 13, TJ Chiabotti 27, Brenden Chiabotti 10, Levi Byram 4, Alex Hartway 2, Trevor Morrison 43, Sean Morrison 2, Ethan Byram 2. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 2, TJ Chiabotti 3, B. Chiabotti 2. Free throws: 12-16. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Nashwauk-Keewatin 80,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 62
At Mountain Iron, freshman Asher Zubich poured in 35 points for the Rangers Friday night, but it was’t enough as Mountain Iron-Buhl fell to Nashwauk-Kewatin, 80-62.
Zubich’s 35 led all scorers. The ninth grader knocked down seven threes over the course of the contest. Nikolas Jesch added 15 for MI-B.
Jeff Lorenz led the Spartans with 19 points. Jager Nash finished with 15, Jack Lorenz had 14 and Gaige Waldvogel chipped in with 13.
“Our guys competed with them pretty well,” said Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta. “They have such a huge size advantage on us so we had to force the ball outside but they still hit a bunch of threes. Nashwauk shot the ball well. It was definitely a tough matchup for us.”
The Spartans currently sit atop section 7A in the QRF rankings, the method used to determine playoff seedings. The Rangers are currently fifth overall in 7A.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (11-10) will travel to Silver Bay on Monday.
NK 46 34 — 80
MIB 36 26 — 62
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 13, Spencer Engel 6, Jager Nash 15, Jeff Lorenz 19, Keegen Warmuth 5, Jack Lorenz 14, Brent Keranen 8; Three pointers: Waldvogel 3, Nash 2, Je. Lorenz 3, Keranen 1; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Nels Parenteau 4, Asher Zubich 35, Mason Clines 2, Jeffrey Kayfes 2, Riley Busch 4, Nikolas Jesch 15; Three pointers: Zubich 7, Busch 1, Jesch 2; Free throws: 2-5; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Virginia 67,
Two Harbors 24
At Two Harbors, the Virginia Girls’ basketball team had strong performances inside the paint nad outside the perimeter Friday as they downed Two Harbors 67-24.
Junior six-footer Lexiss Trygg led all scorers in the contest with 17 points, Rian Aune, Halee Zorman and Kelsey Squires all finished with a dozen points apiece. Zorman and Squires knocked down four threes each and Aune added two more.
“I thought we shot the ball extremely well,” head coach Spencer Aune said after the game. “We played good defense” giving up only 24 points and “moved the ball well inside and out.”
Two Harbors was paced by Elise Poe-Johnson with seven points.
Virginia (15-9) will travel to Eveleth on Monday to take on the Golden Bears.
VHS 47 20 — 67
TH 17 7 — 24
Virginia: Anna Fink 4, Rian Aune 12, Halee Zorman 12, Lexiss Trygg 17, Kaylee Iverson 2, Macy Westby 2, Kelsey Squires 12, Erin Haerer 6; Three pointers: Aune 2, Zorman 4, Squires 4, Haerer 1; Free throws: 4-6; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Two Harbors: Jada Larson 2, Laura Erickson 6, Elise Poe-Johnson 7, Ella Schottenbauer 1, Tricia Osbakken 5, Sydney Cox 3; Three pointers: Erickson 2, Cox 1; Free throws: 5-14; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
