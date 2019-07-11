E-G Legion defeats Taconite, 6-5, falls short against Grand Marais, 9-7

TACONITE — Eveleth-Gilbert held on Wednesday for a 6-5 victory over the Taconite in an American Legion contest.
The Golden Bears took a five-run lead in the second frame, while Taconite responded with eight total hits, which included scoring four runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 5-5.
E-G got things moving in the first inning, when an error scored one run for the Golden Bears. In the second inning, Zach Lindseth and Kyle Peterson picked up RBIs.
But with the game tied 5-5, Eveleth-Gilbert pulled away for good in the fourth inning when Andrew Torrel connected for a single with plated the game’s winning run.
Brandon Lind was the winning pitcher for the Golden Bears. He went seven innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out five. Dan McNamara took the loss for Taconite. He went two innings, allowing five runs on six hits, striking out one and walking one.
The Golden Bears Legion totaled 10 hits in the game. Kodi Intihar and Lind each racked up multiple hits for Bears. Intihar went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead E-G in hits.
Taconite scored five runs in the failed comeback on a single by L. Plukel in the second, a in the third, a single by Bailey Thorson in the third, and a single by Plukel in the third.
Homestanding Post 301 scored four runs in the third inning, with RBIs from Austin Storlie, Bailey Thorson, and L. Plukel. Plukel and Storlie each managed multiple hits for Taconite.
The Bears play at Ely on Tuesday.
MONDAY’S GAME
Grand Marais 9,
Eveleth-Gilbert 7
At Eveleth, Kyle Kvitek, Brandon Lind and Zach Lindseth each recorded RBIs in a four-run fifth inning, but the Bears rally against Grand Marais came up just short, 9-7.
Eveleth-Gilbert had 12 hits overall and were led by Kvitek, Brandon Lind and Bobby Lind, each with multiple hits. Kvitek led the Bears as he went 3-for-4.
In the first inning, Grand Marais got their offense started on Isaiah Deschampe’s grounder, which scored one. Grand Marais took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Joe Deschampe tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run and Isaiah Deschampe singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run. Grand Marais also scored three runs in the fifth inning. Grand Marais’ offense in the inning was led by Andrew Miller, Deschampe, and Adam Dorr, all driving in runs in the frame.
Kvitek took the loss for Golden Bears. He allowed zero hits and three runs over one-third of an inning. Kyle Peterson started the game for E-G. He surrendered three runs on three hits over three innings, striking out five. Zach Lindseth finished the game throwing 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out two. Dorr got the win for Grand Marais. He surrendered seven runs on 12 hits over seven innings, striking out four and walking one.
