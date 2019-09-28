E-G 2nd at Two Harbors tourney, Devils go 1-3 at Centennial Invite

TWO HARBORS — Eveleth-Gilbert played “really well’’ at the volleyball tournament hosted by the Agates, finishing in second place overall.
The Golden Bears opened with a 2-0 (25-12, 25-22) win over Silver Bay and followed that up with a 2-0 (25-14, 25-15) sweep over Two Harbors.
The pair of wins put E-G in the championship against at 15-1 Proctor team. The Rails ended up coming out on top, 2-0 (25-17, 25-20).
The Bears success came with the team divided into varsity and junior varsity teams. However, “they still made it to the championship,’’ said head coach Beth Bittmann. She added that the JV team won their tournament.
Centennial Invite
At Circle Pines, Minn., Virginia went 1-3 at the Centennial Invite despite some strong team performances.
Alli Anderson recorded 75 set assists and 11 kills on the day, while Lexiss Trygg put down 33 kills to go with 26 digs and seven blocks.
Kaylee Iverson, meanwhile, came up with 30 digs and 19 kills, Rian Aune scored 13 digs and seven assists and Emily Hejny tallied 14 digs. Taia Grishaber added 10 kills, while Macy Westby chipped in with 13 digs.
During the tournament, Virginia lost to Chisago Lakes 2-0 (23-25, 19-25); defeated Big Lake 2-0 (25-18, 25-20); and lost to both Centennial (2-0, 12-25, 15-25) and Burnsville (2-1, 20-25, 25-18, 12-15).
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Crookston 2, Mesabi East 0
At Crookston, the Pirates scored two first half goals and held on to blank the Giants, 2-0 Saturday.
Mesabi East “played really well,’’ head coach Sue Bennett said, especially in the second half. Kaitlyn Larsen stopped 31 shots, while Halee Zorman, Jolie Stocke and Isabelle Przybylski all stood out. “Really the whole team did.’’
The Giants put five shots on goal, but couldn’t get any past the keeper.
Mesabi East plays at Two Harbors on Tuesday.
