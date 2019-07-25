E-G softball goes 2-2 at 18U state tourney

MANKATO — Weather delays wreaked havoc on the Minnesota Softball 18U State Tournament last week in Mankato, but when it was all said and done, the team from Eveleth-Gilbert came home with some wins against stiff competition.
With games on Friday postponed to Saturday due to thunderstorms in the area, the Golden Bears didn’t get their bout until Saturday afternoon but they started strong with an 11-1 win over Norwood-Young America.
Payton Dosan got the win in the circle for E-G and recorded three strikeouts in the process.
At the plate, Audrey Delich was 2-3 and led off the contest with a double that got things rolling the Bears early on. Emma Westby also went 2-3 with a double and a home run. Dosan, Avery Dolinsek and Brooke Thyen also picked up hits in the win.
In their second game, E-G fell to the Red River Thunder, 7-1. Lydia Delich took the loss in the circle and only two Bears in Dosan and Carly George got hits in the game.
Eveleth-Gilbert bounced back, however, in their third game with a 13-3 win over Kimball. Dosan again got the win for the Golden Bears in the circle.
Ava Thompson led at the plate this time around going 3-3 in the contest. Westby finished with a pair of hits and Audrey Delich and Dolinsek were 1-2 with a double each.
Eveleth-Gilbert ended their tournament run with an 8-1 loss to Rosemount. Lydia Delich took the pitching loss in the final contest. Westby, Dolinsek and Lydia Delich all recorded hits in the loss.
The rain delays meant shortened games, which made it hard to establish a groove, according to E-G coach Boyd Carlblom.
“Some of our games only went three or four innings,” Carlblom said. “We had to fit in so much because of the weather on Friday. It really made it hard for us because you just don’t have time to coach or the girls just can’t get in to a groove.
“If we had full games in, I think some things would’ve gone better for us. It’s a lot to not play on Friday and then show up early in the morning Saturday but not be able to start until 2:30 with more rain. We were probably out there until 10:30 that night. It’s a tough one on young kids.”
The tournament marked the end of the summer season for E-G and Carlblom said there was still plenty to be pleased with.
“They had a great summer and worked hard to get better, that’s for sure.”
