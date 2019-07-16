E-G softball splits final two regular season games

16U/18U SOFTBALL
Cherry 7,
Eveleth-Gilbert 3
The Golden Bears fell behind and could never recover in a 7-3 loss to Cherry Monday
Eveleth-Gilbert got hits from Audrey Delich, Afton Roberts, Lydia Delich, Maggie Koskela and Anna Beaudette. Lydia Delich took the loss after throwing a six-hitter and fanning one. No Cherry statistics were available.
Game 2
Eveleth-Gilbert 13,
Virginia 6
Eveleth-Gilbert gave up five runs to Virginia in the first before rallying for a 13-6 victory.
The Bears put up one of their own in the first and added four in the third and eight more in the fifth to score the regular season-ending win.
Carly George grabbed the pitching win with a commanding two-hitter. Both hits came in the first inning.
At the plate, Audrey Delich connected for two triples, while George, Afton Roberts and Lauren Lautigar each had a pair of hits. Cadyn Krmpotich recorded a two-RBI single, while Avery Dolinsek, Lydia Delich and Anna Beaudette each had base knocks.
Eveleth-Gilbert heads to Mankato this weekend for a tournament.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
International Falls 11,
Virginia 6
At International Falls, Virginia went down 6-2 in the early innings and couldn’t get all the way back.
Post 239 did rally for a 6-6 tie in the fifth inning, however.
International Falls countered in the sixth inning with five runs to pull out the win.
Virginia was lead by Nick peters with two doubles at the plate. Virginia used four pitchers, including Jack Perala, Nick Peters, Ryan Hujanen and Carter Thome.
Virginia begins the Senior Legion District Tournament Saturday in Ely.
Aurora 13,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 7
Nashwauk-Keewatin took a 5-0 lead going into the fourth inning before Aurora scored 13 of the next 15 runs as they won their first game of the season, 13-7.
Aurora scored three in the fourth, added one in the fifth and batted around in the sixth to score nine times to run away with the win.
Hunter Levander got the win on the mound, while Hayden Soular pitched the first five innings, fanned nine and gave up three hits. N-K’s Spencer Engel took the loss on the hill.
Hayden Soular was equally stout at the plate with a 4-for-5 effort and six RBI. “He hit the ball well tonight,’’ said head coach Dave Hillman.
Josh James went 1-for-4 (plus making some nice plays in the field) and East Soular went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI, including the go-ahead run.
Aurora may have earned the ninth seed with the win, Hillman said, and will play at 7:30 p.m. if that holds true. If they end up with the No. 10 seed, they will play at 5 p.m. in Ely.
Aurora is also schedule to host Eveleth-Gilbert tonight at 6 p.m. depending on the weather.
