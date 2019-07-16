ELY — Ely’s Senior American Legion team won its ninth game in its last 10 games with an 11-0, five-inning rout Monday night at Nashwauk-Keewatin.

Trevor Mattson tossed a shutout, yielding three hits while Zach Cheney went 4-for-4 with three RBI. Will Davies lined a two-run single in a seven-run third inning, while Matthew Schultz had a two-run triple and finished with two hits.

Ely hosts International Falls on Thursday.

Sir G’s Midsummer Classic

At Ely, host Post 248 took second place in the Sir G’s Midsummer Classic Sunday with a dominating 13-1 victory over Hermantown in five innings. Ely won three of four games in the tournament.

Cody Davis worked all five innings and gave up three hits, while Matthew Schultz and Zach Cheney finish with two hits and two RBI. Tyler Housey and Dalton Schreffler both had two-run singles as part of a nine-run outburst in the bottom of the third.

