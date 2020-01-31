Ely and MI-B boys, VHS girls grab wins on the hardcourt

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Virginia girls’ basketball team showed up on defense Friday night, grabbing a 79-47 win over the Broncos.
Lexiss Trygg led the Blue Devils with 19 points as Virginia raced out to a 41-22 halftime lead.
Kaylee Iverson added 16 down low for the Devils. Rian Aune Finished with 14, 12 coming from three-point land.
International Falls was led by Maddy Olson with 12 points. Chloe Sullivan chipped in with 10.
On the win, Virginia head coach Spencer Aune said his squad played excellent on both ends of the court.
“I thought we played pretty good tonight,” Aune said. “We moved the ball well on offense and played some pretty tough defense. Everyone was involved all game on both ends of the court so it was a good game for us.”
Virginia improves their record to 13-7 with the win. They’ll be in Hermantown on Monday for a date with the Hawks.
VHS 41 38 — 79
IF 22 25 — 47
Virginia: Anna Fink 8, Rian Aune 14, Izzy Baggenstoss 1, Halee Zorman 7, Lexiss Trygg 19, Kaylee Iverson 16, Sydney Cope-Robinson 2, Macy Westby 2, Sophie Christofferson 6, Janie Potts 4; Three pointers: Fink 2, Aune 4, Zorman 1, Christofferson 2; Free throws: 4-7; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Trygg.
International Falls: Maddy Olson 12, Melody Ruelle 1, Holly Wold 7, Izzy Valenzuela 2, Maddy Lowe 7, Anna Windels 2, Lucy Kennedy 4, Chloe Sullivan 10, Hannah Mark 2; Three pointers: Olson 4, Wold 1; Free throws: 16-25; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Hibbing 64,
Mesabi East 48
At Aurora, the Hibbing Bluejackets played opened up with a quick tempo that the Giants couldn’t match as Mesabi East fell Friday, 64-48.
Hannah Hannuksela led Mesabi East in the loss with 18 points. Ava Hill added 15. Kora Forsline chipped in with 11.
Kourtney Manning paced Hibbing in the win with 22 points. Jacie Clusiau finished with 20. Haley Hawkinson added 15.
“Hibbing just came out with a quick rush on us early and we got behind,” Giants head coach Chris Whiting said after the game. “I think we started rushing our shots after that and it took us too long to settle down.”
The loss moves Mesabi East to 15-4 on the season. They’ll play host to Deer River on Monday.
HHS 31 33 — 64
ME 25 23 — 48
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 2, Jacie Clusiau 20, McKenzie Clough 3, Haley Hawkinson 15, Kourtney Manning 22, Nora Petrich 2; Three pointers: Clusiau 4, Clough 1, Hawkinson 1, Manning 1; Free throws: 11-19; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Ava Hill 15, Hannah Hannuksela 18, Kora Forsline 11, Mia Mattfield 4; Three pointers: Hill 1, Hannuksela 3; Free throws: 16-18; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Hannuksela.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ely 70,
Eveleth-Gilbert 62
At Ely, the Ely boys’ basketball team defended home court Friday night against a rising Eveleth-Gilbert squad, winning 70-62.
The Golden Bears held 62-61 lead with three minutes to play but Ely nailed a three to take the lead and went a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line to close out the contest and get the win.
Dylan Fenske led Ely with 26 points. Eric Omerza added 19 to finish in double figures.
Carter Mavec paced Eveleth-Gilbert with 21 points, including five made threes. Will Bittmann added 16 down low, and Jake Sickel chipped in with 15.
Ely found themselves down early in the contest with E-G opening things up on a 14-0 run.
“We just couldn’t hit a shot and they were playing very well,” Wolves head coach Tom McDonald said. “We were able to get the lead back by halftime and I thought we closed things out nicely in the second half. Eveleth played very well and it was a good game overall.”
Ely (15-4) will travel to Mesabi East on Friday. Eveleth-Gilbert (6-11) will play host to the Giants on Monday.
EG 27 35 — 62
Ely 29 41 — 70
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 21, AJ Roen 4, Zach Lindseth 4, Josh Creer-Oberstar 2, Jake Sickel 15, Will Bittmann 16; Three pointers: Mavec 5, Sickel 1; Free throws: 2-3; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Brock LaTourell 8, Eric Omerza 19, Emmett Faltesek 9, Dylan Fenske 26, Will Davies 8; Three pointers: LaTourell 2, Davies 2, Faltesek 1; Free throws: 11-12; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Duluth Denfeld 98,
Virginia 86
At Duluth, the Blue Devils fell behind by 12 points right out of the gate and could never recover in a 98-86 loss, according to head coach Derek Aho.
Virginia also had trouble containing the Hunters’ Josh Reinertsen, who went off for 47 points.
Further troubling the Devils was the size and physicality of Section 7AAA Denfeld with center Kyle Williams still recovering from illness. Aho said he was only able to play a few minutes.
Jayden Bernard paced Virginia with 35 points, while Mason Carlson hit for 18 and Jack Toman dropped in 12.
Virginia (13-4) plays at Chisholm Monday.
Virginia 40 46 — 86
Denfeld 52 46 — 98
VHS: Joe Hafdahl 8, Nick Peters 5, Daniel Squires 6, Jack Toman 12, Jayden Bernard 35, Mason Carlson 18, Kyle Williams 2. 3-pointers: Hafdahl 2, Bernard 3, Carlson 2. Free throws: 19-25. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Toman.
DD: William Woodfork 4, Armon Freeman 23, Josh Reinertsen 47, Jon Bongiovanni 7, Nino Franklin 9.
Dane Dzuck 8. 3-pointers: Freeman 1, Reinertsen 5. Free throws: 22-24. Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: None.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 83,
International Falls 75
At International Falls, the Rangers had multiple players hits key shots in the second half en route to a 83-75 win over the Broncos.
“It was tight all night long,’’ Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta said.
In addition to good shooting, He was pleased to see his defense step up and take some charges, which helped in picking up the win.
Speaking of shooting, the Rangers rely on the perimeter shot and had five players hit a total of 16 3-pointers.
MI-B (9-9) plays Lakeview Christian Feb. 7 in Cotton.
MI-B 41 42 — 83
I. Falls 35 40 — 75
MI-B: Nels Parenteau 2, Asher Zubich 36, Jeffrey Kayfes 11, Riley Busch 9, Josh Holmes 8, Nikolas Jesch 17. 3-pointers: Zubich 6, Kayfes 3, Busch 3, Holmes 2, Jesch 2. Free throws: 5-7. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
IF: Jace Hallin 11, Bryant Koenig 6, Riley Larson 22, Jesse Forsythe 6, Cole Anderson 6, Cullen Rein 15, Jett Tomczak 8, Knute Boerger 1. 3-pointers: Koenig 1, Rein 1. Free throws: 7-12. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.
Bigfork 56,
Littlefork-Big Falls 40
At Littlefork, Bigfork’s Jared Lovdahl scored 20 and Liam Prato hit for 17 in a 56-40 win over the Vikings.
The key to the win, though, was the Huskies’ ability to limit the home team to just 11 points in the second.
Littlefork-Big Falls was led by Matt Kennedy with 23 points.
The teams play again Monday in Bigfork.
Bigfork 31 25 — 56
LFBF 29 11 — 40
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 7, Jared Lovdahl 20, James Rauzi 9, Liam Prato 17, Jhace Pearson 3. 3-pointers: Jac. Lovdahl 1, Jar. Lovdahl 2, Prato 1, Pearson 1. Free throws: 13-21. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
LFBF: Matt Kennedy 23, Anthony Cipriano 6, Cameron McRoberts 4, Dale Erickson 3, Jerrell Banner 4. 3-pointers: Kennedy 5, McRoberts 1. Free throws: 8-13. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Banner.
