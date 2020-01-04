Ely boys, Mesabi East girls fourth at Giants Invite

BIWABIK — Area teams found great success Saturday at the 2020 Mesabi East Nordic Ski Invitational at Giants Ridge, an event that saw over 900 athletes from three states compete.
Both the Ely boys and Mesabi East girls finished in fourth place, respectively, with a few local athletes topping the leaderboards.
In the boys’ freestyle race, Timberwolves skier Jasper Johnston finished first overall with a time of 14:10.5. Teammate Gabriel Johnson finished in sixth in the classic race with a time of 15:53.4 to lead in that discipline.
Rounding out the Ely scoring in the freestyle race, Raif Olson finished 17th out of 153 skiers with a time of 15:52.2. Teammate Nate Nettifee was right behind him in 18th with his time of 15:54.7.
Ethan Bremner was the next highest Ely finisher in the classic race, scoring and finishing 33rd with a time of 17:11.7. Teammate Jon Hakala was 46th at 17:40.1 and rounded out the Timberwolves racers.
The Timberwolves finished fourth overall as a team with 531 points, behind the winning team from Forest Lake with 576.
On the girls side, Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton was the top local skier, finishing in seventh in the freestyle race to guide the Giants to a fourth place team finish. She clocked in her time at 17:43.9. Teammate Natalie Fultz was second for the Giants in the freestyle, taking 20th with her time of 18:35.7.
Leading for Mesabi East in the classic race was Anna Greenlee in 17th with a time of 19:35.1 and Bella Thomas in 22nd with a time of 19:43.5. Other skiers racing for Mesabi East include Trinity Lalonde (73rd classic, 22:27.8) and Klara DeVries (102nd freestyle, 22:47.9).
The Giants finished with 498 points, enough for fourth. Forest Lake took home the girls title with 527 points.
The Ely girls team finished the meet in 11th place out of 58 girls teams and were led by Cora Olson in the freestyle race and Brooke Pasmick in the classic race. Olson finished the freestyle race in 25th with a time of 18:46.1, while Pasmick took 26th in the classic race with a time of 19:49.8.
Also scoring for the Timberwolves was Kalyssa Eilrich in the freestyle race (39th, 19:23.6) and Ana Bercher in the classic race (43rd, 20:53.9).
The Mesabi East Area boys team took home 25th out of 58 boys teams and were led by Aaron Nelson in the classic race with a 49th place finish (17:46.1) and Tylen Sullinger in the freestyle race with a 51st place finish (16:48.3).
Rounding out the scoring skiers for Mesabi East are Carter Skelton in the classic race (61st, 18:21.5)and Kevin Heikkila in the freestyle race (89th, 17:52.0).
Area ski teams will be active next weekend at the Marshall Sprints.
