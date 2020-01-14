Ely boys’ win at Korkki Nordic Ski Classic

DULUTH — Area Nordic skiers had strong outings on the trail Tuesday at the Korkki Classic at the Korkki Ski Center in Duluth.
The Ely boys’ Nordic ski team came out on top yet again, finishing in first place with 383 points. The Ely girls took second in the girls meet with 359 points.
The Mesabi East Area girls’ finished just one point behind the Timberwolves, taking third with 358 points and the Mesabi East boys finished in fifth place in their meet with 304 points.
Duluth East came out on top of the girls’ event, winning with 388 points.
Ely’s Jasper Johnston finished as champion in the boys’ race, winning the 5K event with a time of 19:58.5. Teammate Gabriel Pointer finished just inside the top five with a fifth place finish. He stopped the clock at 21:24.1.
The Timberwolves’ Ethan Bremner finished seventh with a time of 22:05.2 and Nate Nettifee rounded out Ely’s scorers, taking eighth with a time of 22:14.2.
Mesabi East’s Tylen Sullinger was the top Giants skier on the boys’ side, taking 14th with a time of 23:13.0. Carter Skelton was next for Mesabi East, finishing 23rd after crossing the finish line at 23:53.3.
Kevin Heikkila and Nick Kangas rounded out the scoring skiers for the Giants. Heikkila finished in 32nd place with his time of 25:17.8 and Kangas was right behind him in 33rd with a mark of 25:18.2.
On the girls’ side, Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton was the top local skier, finishing in fourth place with her time of 24:09.5. Just behind her was Ely’s Zoe Devine. The freshman finished fifth and stopped the clock at 24:21.4.
Mesabi East’s Anna Greenlee and Ely’s Phoebe Helms both finished inside the top 10 with Greenlee taking eighth with a time of 24:52.8 and Helms earning a ninth place finish after stopping the clock at 24:57.5.
Mesabi East’s Natalie Fultz was third for the Giants, finishing 12th overall with her time of 25:06.3. Kate Nelson rounded out the Mesabi East Area scoring, taking 22nd with a time of 26:18.0.
Ely’s final two scorers came in back to back with Kalyssa Eilrich taking 15th with a time of 25:38.1 and Julia Schwinghamer finishing 16th with her time of 25:39.8.
Area Nordic skiers will be back on the course this weekend at the Bemidji Invite.
