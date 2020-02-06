Ely earns Section title repeat

Ely's Jasper Johnston powers off the line to start Thursday's Section 7 Nordic state qualifying meet at Giants Ridge.

BIWABIK — The Ely boys’ Nordic ski team put four skiers in the top 10 Thursday at Giants Ridge to repeat as the Section 7A champions, 385-366, over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

The Timberwolves’ Jasper Johnston came home as the section champion after crossing first in both the classic and freestyle divisions. He beat out Grand Rapids’ Sam Stertz by a total of 30 seconds.

The section title for Ely means all seven of their boys’ skiers will be headed to state Thursday at Giants Ridge. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton took second place, which also qualified their team for state.

Johnston, a junior, was the class of the field as he put down a time of 13:50.4 in the 5.2K freestyle race and a 14:41.2 in the 5.3K classic event (total 28:31.2).

In addition to the top two teams, the next six skiers not on those teams also qualify for state.

Ely senior Nate Nettifee scored the fifth position with a mark of 15:07.2 in freestyle and 15:19.3 in classic (total 30:26.3). Sophomore teammate Gabriel Pointer took the sixth spot with a time of 15:17.6 in the freestyle and 15:22.8 in the classic (total 30.39.8). Senior Raif Olson was the team’s final point scorer as he skied to seventh place with a total time of 30:44.9, which included 15:15.9 in the freestyle and 15:29.9 in the classic.

Mesabi East was paced by Tylen Sullinger, who finished in 24th place with a combined time of 33:22.0 (16:06 freestyle/17:16.0 classic). The Giants Carter Skelton took the 29th spot with a total time of 34:06.5 (16:44/17:22.5)

The Nordic State Meet is set for 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Section 7A Championship

Boys’ Team Results (Top two teams qualify for state): 1, Ely, 385; 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 366; 3, Grand Rapids 351; 4, Duluth East 341; 5, Proctor/Hermantown 303; 6, Duluth Marshall 290; 7, Mesabi East 281; 8, Duluth Denfeld 260; 9, Two Harbors/Cook County 98 (two scorers); 10, Hibbing 83 (two scorers).

Boys’ Individual Results (skiers on top two teams and the next six skiers not on those teams advance to state): 1, Jasper Johnston, Ely, 13:50 freestyle/14:41.2 classic/28:31.2 total; 2, Sam Stertz, GR, 14:17/14:44.9/29:01.9; 3, Benjamin Bauer, CEC, 14:36/15:01.6/29:37.6; 4, Declan Hutchinson, DM, 15:00/15:23.0/30:23.0; 5, Nate Nettifee, Ely, 15:07/15:19.3/30:26.3; 6, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 15:17/15:22.8/30:39.8; 7, Raif Olson, Ely 15:15/15:29.9/30:44.9; 8, Aiden Vanstraten, P/H, 15:08/16:00.3/31:08.3; 9, Josh Sanders, CEC, 15:21/15:48.8/31:09.8; 10, Ian Morse, DE, 15:31/15:56.8/31:27.8; 11, Ethan Bremner, Ely, 15:32/16:07.1/31:39.1; 12, AJ Maijala, CEC, 15:54/15:56.3/31:50.3; 13, Josiah Thomas, DE, 15:40/16:10.8/31:50.8; 14, Cale Prosen, CEC, 16:04/15:54.7/31:58.7; 15, Matej Cervenka, GR, 15:58/16:03.7/32:01.7; 16, Jon Hakala, Ely, 15:50/16:38.1/32:28.1; 20, Micah Larson, Ely, 16:22/16:15.0/32:37.0; 23, Spencer Hoeffling, CEC, 16:23/16:29.7/32:52.7; 33, Henry Slater, CEC, 16:39/18:00.4/34:39.4; 42, Miles Fischer, CEC, 18:36/18:08.4/36:44.4.

Mesabi East skiers: 24, Tylen Sullinger, 16:06/17:16.0/33:22.0; 29, Carter Skelton, 16:44/17:22.5/34:06.5; 34, Connor Matschiner, 17:15/17:36.3/34:51.3; 36, Nick Kangas, 16:59/17:54.5/34:53.5; 41, Odin MacGregor, 17:55/18:38.8/36:33.8; 46, Kevin Heikkila, 17:44/19:13.3/36:57.3; 47, Patrick Douglas, 18:12/19:35.9/37:47.9.

