Ely falls in section semifinals

HIBBING — Ely came ready to play in Wednesday’s Section 7A semifinal against Carlton.
The No. 2-seeded Timberwolves pushed the No. 1 seed Bulldogs to the limit but came up a bit short in a 3-1 (25-22, 25-12, 23-25, 25-18) loss.
“They played their hearts out,’’ said head coach Andrea Thomas.
That showed right from the start as Ely was on its game and led throughout game one before Carlton rallied for the 25-22 win.
The Timberwolves struggled in game two as Carlton cruised to a 25-12 victory.
“In set two we were just kind of flat,’’ Thomas said. “Our passing wasn’t there and we struggled. Then they came alive again’’ in game three to get the 25-23 win. “I’m so proud of them.’’
Ely had no intentions of giving in as they entered game three down 2-0. Carlton opened up with a 4-1 advantage, but kills by Winter Sainio and Brielle Kallberg knotted the game up at 5-5.
Carlton continued to edge ahead but the Timberwolves kept fighting back with great hitting success and digging up everything that came their way. Erika Mattson put down a kill and Kallberg hit another one to tie things up again.
Ely trailed for the last time in game three at 10-9. From there, McKenna Coughlin came up with one of her many kills, McCartney Kaercher served up an ace and Jenna Merhar later put down another kill for a 13-12 advantage.
Kallberg and Coughlin continued to keep the Wolves on top with Coughlin’s four kills down the stretch putting Ely within reach of its first game win over Carlton in more than a year.
The 27-2 Bulldogs, who had a few game three miscues, showed they weren’t about to lay down either and climbed back to within one at 24-23 on Ava Grondahl’s kill shot.
However, Mattson followed that up with a kill of her own that bounced off the defense and through for the game winner at 25-23.
The winning shot put Ely back in the game at 2-1 and had their fans erupting in the stands.
Thomas was not surprised her girls were able to respond in a do-or-die game three.
“When we can play in system and get our hitters going you know, it’s fun to watch.’’
Game four wasn’t kind to the Timberwolves.
Ely had a 2-1 lead on kills by Mattson and Kallberg, but some hitting and serving errors let Carlton take the lead at 4-3 and never look back. The Bulldogs’ Taylor Nelson, Alaina Bennett and Abby Mickle got back on track and Kallberg, Coughlin and Merhar’s efforts just couldn’t swing the momentum back in Ely’s favor.
Nelson was especially potent late in game four as she helped Carlton advance to the Section 7A title game for the second year in a row. Carlton defeated Ely 3-0 in 2018 in the semifinals.
The Bulldogs eventually took game four 25-18 and the match 3-1.
Despite the loss, Ely was able to put up a good block on Mickle, which was a goal coming in.
“We wanted to shut No. 10 (Mickle) down and I think we did a pretty good job doing that for the most part,’’ Thomas said.
Game one showed that as Ely got out to a 7-2 lead on the strong play of Mattson, Coughlin and Kallberg. They also helped the Wolves take a 13-8 lead.
However, the Bulldogs continued their powerful play at the net to gain control of the match. And just when Ely was prepared for the big spikes from Carlton, Mickle or Nelson would tip it over for a back-breaking point.
“Defensively we struggled on picking up some of those tips a little bit,’’ Thomas said, “but boy you know they were swinging all night long’’ she said of her squad.
The Ely coach also credited Carlton on their defense. “They do not let anything hit the ground. Kudos to them. They did a great job.’’
Looking back on the season and Ely having its best record in program history heading into the game (25-3), Thomas was extremely proud of the girls that set a trend for Timberwolves volleyball.
“The’ve got some kids really looking up to them and looking forward to playing volleyball.’’
In 2019, 46 girls were out for volleyball in grades 7-12 and another 45 played in the elementary program. “I hope there’s great volleyball to come.’’
Ely will lose eight seniors to graduation and Thomas “couldn’t be prouder of them. They put in their time in the offseason and it really shows.’’
With the victory, Carlton advances to the Section 7A final on Saturday against Greeway. The Raiders defeated Floodwood, 3-0, in the other semifinal contest.
