Ely girls fall in OT, Devils get road win in Lake of the Woods

ELY — The Ely girls’ basketball team found themselves up 15 after one half in their battle with Two Harbors.
However they slowly had to watch that lead evaporate in the second half as a poor free-throw shooting night led to an overtime contest where the Agates ended up coming out on top, 52-47.
The teams went into overtime tied at 46 and Two Harbors managed to fend off the Wolves through the final few minutes, just enough for the come from behind win.
Neither team was impressive from the free throw line with Two Harbors going 6-20 and Ely finishing 17-40. The difficulties from the charity stripe were the main reason the Wolves couldn’t close things out, Ely head coach Darren Visser said.
“The free throw line was the biggest thing down the line,” Visser said. “We were short handed today and our girls played really hard but the second half we just couldn’t hold on to that lead. The shooting from the free throw line came back to be our biggest Achilles tonight.”
Erika Mattson led Ely in scoring with 14. Madeline Perry added 10.
Isabel Schottenbauer was the leading scorer for the Agates with 12, Jada Larson finished with 11 and Laura Erickson chipped in with 10.
Ely will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Silver Bay.
TH 14 32 6 — 52
Ely 29 17 1 — 47
Two Harbors: Karly Holm 2, Kate Thomasen 2, Jada Larson 11, Laura Erickson 10, Morgan Beardsley 4, Elise Poe-Johnson 2, Shayla Marxen 6, Emily Olson 3, Isabel Schottenbauer 12; Three pointers: Larson 2; Free throws: 6-20; Total fouls: 28; Fouled out: Beardsley, Poe-Johnson.
Ely: Erika Mattson 14, Grace LaTourell 5, Rachel Coughlin 6, Sarah Visser 3, Madeline Perry 10, Winter Sainio 5, Ande Visser 4; Three pointers: LaTourell 1, S. Visser 1; Free throws: 17-40; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bigfork 72,
Floodwood 40
At Bigfork, the Bigfork boys’ basketball team picked up their first win of the season Saturday with a 72-40 win over visiting Floodwood.
Ben Heinle led the Huskies in scoring with 15 points. Jared Lovdahl finished with 14. James Rauzi and Liam Prato each added 13.
The Polar Bears were paced by Hunter Platt with nine.
Bigfork will next take on Fond du Lac Ojibwe on Tuesday in Cloquet.
FHS 24 16 — 40
BHS 38 34 — 72
Floodwood: Travis Young 3, Hunter Platt 9, Levi Suonvieri 2, Aiden Williams 3, Braxton Farrell 2, Drake Laine 8, Blake Tahja 5, Carter Stokke 8; Three pointers: Williams 1, Laine 2; Free throws: 9-21; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Bigfork: Ben Heinle 15, Jackson Lovdahl 6, Jared Lovdahl 14, James Rauzi 13, Jahce Pearson 5, Caden Kallinen 5, Liam Prato 13, Aaron Hovila 1; Three pointers: Heinle 1, Jac. Lovdahl 2, Pearson 1, Prato 1; Free throws: 17-26; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Rochester 73,
Mesabi Range 63
At Rochester, the Norsemen held a slight advantage going into halftime up 31-29 on hosting Rochester, but it wasn’t enough as the Yellowjackets put up 44 points in the second half to defeat Mesabi Range, 73-63.
William Howard led all scorers in the contest with 25 points for the Norse. Joshua Bryant finished with 14 and Mamoudou Cisse added 11.
Ray Adams and Kong Kong led the Yellowjackets offense with 16 points apiece. Mickey Jah added 11,
Mesabi Range falls to 1-4 overall and will play host to Minnesota West on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
MRC 31 32 — 63
RCTC 29 44 — 73
Mesabi Range: Dejsani Beamon 5, Mayan White 5, William Howard 25, Mamoudou Cisse 11, Joshua Bryant 14, Daniel Modi 3; Three pointers: Beamon 1, Cisse 1, Bryant 4, Modi 1; Free throws: 12-17; Total fouls: 21; Fouled out: Howard.
Rochester: Antonio Maddox 8, Mickey Jah 11, Kong Kong 16, Jerome Cunningham 6, Ben Jackson 8, Karmoga Lero 2, Keonte Williams 6, Ray Adams 16; Three pointers: Maddox 1, Jah 1, Kong 1, Adams 1; Free throws: 15-20; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Vermilion 88,
Western Tech 79
At La Crosse, Wis., Vermilion had a slow start and a slow finish Saturday, but the rest looked pretty good, head coach Reed Petersen said of his team’s 88-79 win over Western Tech.
“It was a big road trip. We did OK,’’ he added. The Ironmen played Rochester Friday night and went 1-1 on the trip.
“We finally hit some shots tonight,’’ which included making some 3-pointers and driving the lane. “We’re picking it up.’’
Curtis Bell fueled the Ironmen with 18, Dalontray Nins put in 17 and Devonne Tramble scored 15 in the win. The Cavaliers were led by Jarrell Tarr with 16 points.
Vermilion (2-2) hosts Ridgewater on Friday.
VCC 47 41 — 88
WT 37 42 — 79
VCC: Taray Graves 8, Dalontray Nins 17, Markeith Blankeship 1, Devarius Davis 10, Dylan Willis 4, Devonne Tramble 15, Cameron White 5, Austin Funk 10, Curtis Bell 18. 3-pointers: Graves 2, Nins 2, Davis 3, Tramble 1, Funk 2, Bell 2. Free throws: 10-21. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
WT: Jarrell Tarr 16, Stepheon Sims 8, Noah Kearney 5, Derek Davis 8, Cade Badertshrer 4. Austin Malkowski 14, Brian Huneck 9, Anthony Crump 7, Hunter Davis 8. 3-pointers: Tarr 2, Kearney 1, D. Davis 2, Malkowski 3, Huneck 1, Crump 1. Free throws: 9-23. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Holy Angels 5,
Eveleth-Gilbert/ME 4
At Richfield, the Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East boys’ hockey team looked to be rocking with two first period power play goals, but the Academy of Holy Angels fought back and, ultimately, took the contest from the Bears, 5-4.
Elliot Van Orsdel got the first goal of the game at 6:38 in the opening period on the power play. Goalie Noah Shuck recorded the assist. Later in the period, Tommy Schlotec put one past Holy Angels goalie Matthew Syverson to put his team up 2-0. He was assisted by Bryce Kopp and Gage Everson.
Holy Angels tied things up with two goals of their own in the second period and then took the lead quickly in the third with a goal that came just 20 seconds into the frame.
Will Troutwine knotted things up at 5:24 in the period on a goal assisted by Everson. The Holy Angels quickly took the lead back with a goal at 9:34 and then added on to it with a short handed score coming at 12:49.
With time running out, Nate Tassoni scored unassisted for the Bears at 16:35 but that’s as close as Eveleth-Gilbert could make it, falling 5-4.
Goalie Noah Schuck stopped 34 shots for the Golden Bears in the loss.
E-G/ME plays again on Tuesday when they play host to Ely.
EG 2 0 2 — 4
HA 0 2 3 — 5
First Period
1, EG, Elliot Van Orsdel (Noah Shuck), PP, 6:38; 2, EG, Tommy Schlotec (Bryce Kopp, Gage Everson), PP, 16:30.
Second Period
3, HA, Noah Griswold (Owen Neuharth, Jacob Margarit), 7:10; 4, HA, Griswold (Neuharth, Stevan Blauert), PP, 14:52.
Third Period
5, HA, Caeden Phelps (Neuharth, Griswold), 0:20; 6, Will Troutwine (Everson), 5:24; 7, HA, Blauert (Will Briggs, Noah Hermanson), 9:34; 8, HA, Griswold (Blauert), SH, 12:49; 9, EG, Nathan Tassoni (unassisted), 16:35.
Goalie Saves: Noah Shuck, EG, 5-19-11—34; Matthew Syverson, HA, 8-7-9—24.
Penalties-Minutes: EG 6-12; HA 8-16.
Virginia/MI-B 5,
Lake of the Woods 0
At Lake of the Woods, Brett Okland and Brennan Peterson each recorded a pair of goals for the Blue Devils as they cruised to a 5-0 win Saturday in Lake of the Woods.
Okland got the lone goal of the first period on a score assisted by Ryan Scherf 12 minutes into the frame.
Scherf then put the Devils up 2-0 with a goal early in the second period assisted by Tom Nemanich. Nemanich recorded his second assist of the day later in the period when Okland scored again to put Virginia up 3-0.
Peterson got in on the action in the third period with a pair of power play goals that sealed the game for Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl. Peterson (assisted by Scherf and Nemanich) scored just under three minutes into the third period and then again at 12:44 (this time assisted by Okland) near the end of the contest to give the Devils a 5-0 win.
Goalie Ian Kangas stopped 28 shots for the Blue Devils in the win.
Virginia will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Duluth Denfeld.
VMIB 1 2 2 — 5
LotW 0 0 0 — 0
First Period
1, VMIB, Brett Okland (Ryan Scherf), 12:04.
Second Period
2, VMIB, Scherf (Tom Nemanich), 1:55; 3, VMIB, Okland (Nemanich), 9:46.
Third Period
4, VMIB, Brennan Peterson (Scherf, Nemanich), PP, 2:59; 5, VMIB, Peterson (Okland), PP, 12:44.
Goalie Saves: Ian Kangas, VMIB, 11-12-5—28; Riley Stromlund, LotW, 10-13-16—39,
Penalties-Minutes: VMIB 4-8, LotW 4-11.
Chaska 6,
Eveleth-Gilbert/ME 2
At Chaska, the Golden Bears saw a score each in the second and third period, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Chaska on the road Friday, 6-2.
Down 2-0 in the second period, Eveleth-Gilbert’s Will Troutwine got the Bears on the board with a power play goal at 12:12 in the frame. Elliot Van Orsdel and Bryce Kopp assisted on the play.
Down 3-1 now in the third period, Alex Haas scored the second E-G goal on the assisted from Gage Johnson just 1:54 into the period.
The Hawks, however, scored three unanswered to end the game and finish off the Bears 6-2.
E-G goalie Andrew Torrel stopped 41 shots in the loss.
EG 0 1 1 — 2
CHS 1 2 3 — 6
First Period
1, C, Jimmy Snuggerud (Zach Seltun, Max Burkholder), 15:49.
Second Period
2, C, Snuggerud (William Magnuson, Calvin Barrett), PP, 1:09; 3, EG, Will Troutwine (Elliot Van Orsdel, Bryce Kopp), PP, 12:12; 4, C, Bauer Barry (Snuggerud, Magnuson), 15:00.
Third Period
5, EG, Alex Haas (Gage Johnson), 1:54; 6, C, Barry (Magnuson, Snuggerud), 3:54; 7, C, Charlie Goodrich (Sam Rinzel, Joe Lynch), 8:25; 8, C, Snuggerud (Barry), 15:01.
Goalie Saves: Andrew Torrel, EG, 16-8-17—41; Carter Wishart, C, 5-7-4—16.
Penalties-Minutes: EG 3-6, CHS 3-6.
Warroad 6,
Virginia/MI-B
At Warroad, the Blue Devils grabbed a score from Brett Okland midway through the second period but that’s all they could muster Friday in a 6-1 loss to hosting Warroad.
Okland’s goal came on the power play at 7:37 in the first period, but by that point, the Warriors had already scored twice on Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Warroad scored once in the second and three times in the third period to rout the Blue Devils 6-1.
V/MI-B goalie Tristan Pikula finished the contest with 39 saves in the loss.
VMIB 1 0 0 — 1
WHS 2 1 3 — 6
First Period
1, W, Mayson Skogman (Saizha Norwegian, Jayson Shaugabay), 0:58; 2, W, Anthony Foster (Grant Slukynsky, Carson Reed), PP, 4:50; 3, VMIB, Brett Okland (Ryan Scherf), PP, 7:37.
Second Period
4, W, Shaugabay (Slukynsky, Foster), 3:42.
Third Period
5, W, Luke Erickson (Vance Kleinshmidt, Matt Hard), 3:11; 6, W, Foster (Gage Wimer, Hard), 6:12; 7, W, Slukynsky (Shaugabay, Todd Powassin), 11:03.
Goalie saves: Tristan Pikula, VMIB, 13-14-12—39; Zach Foster, W, 3-3-4—10.
Penalties-Minutes: VMIB 2-4, WHS 1-2
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.