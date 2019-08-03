Ely Legion loses 2, Plato advances to Division II Regional in Wisconsin

ELY — Ely’s American Legion squad struggled to score runs again Saturday at the Division II American Legion State Tournament in Ely.
The lack of offense led to a 4-1 consolation semifinal loss to Luverne and later a 7-1 defeat against Breckenridge in the seventh-place contest.
In the winner’s bracket, Plato defeated Wadena 4-0 for its second straight win. The victory qualified them for the Division II Regional in Wisconsin.
Plato will take on the winner of the Caledonia vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton game for the state championship at 3 p.m. today. That game was not complete as this edition went to press.
In the third place contest, Wadena will face the DGF/Caledonia loser at 12:30 p.m.
The consolation championship will see BOLD battle Luverne at 10 a.m. today.
All games will be played at Veterans Memorial Field in Ely.
