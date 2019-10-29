Ely will look to strong hitters in rematch with Carlton

ELY — One year ago, the Ely volleyball team had reached its first tournament semifinal in program history and was going up against a tough Carlton squad.
The Timberwolves came out on the short end of things last season in a 3-0 loss to the Bulldogs, but Ely head coach Andrea Thomas is “looking forward to the rematch’’ at 5:15 p.m. tonight at Hibbing’s Lincoln school.
Thomas is confident her squad will get things going offensively and find its rhythm in the match up between No. 1 seed Carlton and No. 2 seed Ely. The Wolves struggled with both of those things in 2018.
“If we really use our offensive weapons against them ... and we’re scrappy on defense we’ll do all right,’’ she said.
Some of those top weapons include senior hitters Brielle Kallberg, Jenna Merhar and Erika Mattson.
Thomas couldn’t pick just one main hitter Carlton would have to worry about because the seniors have “really been balanced this year.’’ Junior hitter McKenna Coughlin has been up there in kills, too, the coach added.
Keeping that balance will be important tonight against the Bulldogs.
“If we can do that tomorrow night we’ll be sitting pretty good,’’ according to Thomas, who said her club will also look to senior setter McCartney Kaercher. “She’s been very steady in her position. She hasn’t left the court and is a big part of our offense.’’
Ely comes into the contest with a 25-3 record (including only three tournament losses). The won-loss mark is the best in Timberwolves history.
“They’ve had a great season.’’
What has led to the success in the 2019 campaign?
“These girls played a lot of volleyball in the offseason,’’ including some on club teams and the entire squad playing together during the summer. “They really put the time in to improve their game.’’
With the team’s seniors “playing together for a while,’’ that is a strength for the Timberwolves, Thomas said, as is the leadership they provide.
Carlton comes into the battle with as much and possibly more experience. The Bulldogs boast 10 seniors.
Thomas hasn’t seen them play this year but knows “they have a well-balanced team. We need to worry about all of them.’’
She called hitter Abby Mickle a big gun for them and hopes her girls can get up a good block against her. In last year’s semifinal, Mickle had 10 kills. In addition Carlson was paced by this year’s other seniors Brynne Mickle with 43 set assists, Alaina Bennett with 14 kills and Taylor Nelson with 12 kills.
For the Wolves in 2018, Kallberg ended the match with 11 kills, 10 digs and three blocks, while Mattson added nine kills and Rachel Coughlin had seven.
Thomas said the atmosphere at practice has been really good leading up to the big match. She said there has been high-energy and quiet, as well. “We talked about having a good mindset coming into Wednesday. Just focus on the now, she added. “They’re really focused this week.’’
