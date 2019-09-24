Esko blanks Giants

BIWABIK — The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team struggled defensively Tuesday as visiting Esko came away with a 14-0 win over the Giants.
Assistant coach Jim Bennett said the Mesabi East offense couldn’t get much going either. The girls got the ball up to Esko’s half a few times, he said, but couldn’t put together any shots on goal.
Sophomore goalkeeper Kaitlyn Larsen was in net again and stopped 10 of 24 Eskomo shots.
Bennett said the coaching staff tried to get the kids to spread out more, which is an issue for them to work on. “Hopefully, we can try and get some adjustments before the next game.’’
Mesabi East (1-4) hosts Two Harbors at 4 p.m. Thursday in Biwabik.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.