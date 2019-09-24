Esko blanks Giants

Mesabi East's Emma Crum takes the ball away from Esko's Ava Korby during the first half of Tuesday's game in Biwabik.

 Mark Sauer

BIWABIK — The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team struggled defensively Tuesday as visiting Esko came away with a 14-0 win over the Giants.

Assistant coach Jim Bennett said the Mesabi East offense couldn’t get much going either. The girls got the ball up to Esko’s half a few times, he said, but couldn’t put together any shots on goal.

Sophomore goalkeeper Kaitlyn Larsen was in net again and stopped 10 of 24 Eskomo shots.

Bennett said the coaching staff tried to get the kids to spread out more, which is an issue for them to work on. “Hopefully, we can try and get some adjustments before the next game.’’

Mesabi East (1-4) hosts Two Harbors at 4 p.m. Thursday in Biwabik.

