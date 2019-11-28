Eveleth-Gilbert opens with 62-57 victory

Eveleth-Gilbert 62,
International Falls 57
At International Falls, the Golden Bears led by 13 with 11:28 to play and held on to beat a hard-charging Broncos squad, 62-57, in Eveleth-Gilbert’s season opener.
Morgan Marks led the Bears with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while Amara Wilcox added nine. Lauren Latvaaho and Cadyn Krmpotich each had eight.
The win was the first for new E-G head coach Karwin Marks.
E-G (1-0) hosts Cherry on Tuesday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 32 30 — 62
International Falls 26 31 — 57
EG: Lauren Latvaaho 8, Maggie Landwer 3, Payton Dosan 3, Lydia Delich 5, Amara Wilcox 9, Morgan Marks 17, Elli Jankila 9, Cadyn Krmpotich 8. 3-pointers: Latvaaho 1, Wilcox 2, Marks 5. Free throws: 14-31. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.
IF: Maddy Olson 3, Holly Wold 10, Maddie Lowe 16, Anna Windels 4, Lucie Kennedy 1, Chloe Sullivan 19, Hanna Mack 4. 3-pointers: Olson 1, Wold 2. Free throws: 15-24. Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Kennedy.
