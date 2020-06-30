TACONITE — The Aurora Fighting Pike Senior Babe Ruth baseball team picked up a win Wednesday, downing Taconite 4-1.
Gavin Constantine threw a complete game for Aurora, giving up the one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four.
Cole Meyer was 1-3 at the plate for the Fighting Pike with a triple and an RBI. Kalub Corbett finished 1-2 with two walks. Hunter Levander was 1-4 with a double and Brayden Leffel went 1-3.
Meyer’s triple in the first inning scored Ty Laugen, who reached previously on a walk. Aurora grabbed their final three runs in the third inning.
On Constantine’s winning performance, Aurora head coach Dave Hillman said his pitcher had a very strong outing.
“Gavin just pitched really well for us tonight,” Hillman said. “He threw maybe 90 pitches total over the whole game and he just had some innings where it was six or seven pitches and we were out of there. He had good control, threw strikes and the defense made big plays behind him.”
Aurora (2-1) will be in Virginia on Tuesday, July 7.
