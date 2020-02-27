Five area hockey players selected to all-star game

DULUTH — Several area high school hockey players have been selected to participate in the Essentia Health High School All Star Hockey Game Tuesday, March 10 in Duluth.

In addition, to many area players getting the nod for the all-star clash, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jeff Torrel has been named head coach for one of the two teams.

The Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East hockey team earned four nods this year with seniors Nick Beaudette, Gage Everson, Elliot Van Orsdel and Will Troutwine all selected to participate. All four of them will be on Team White, coached by Torrel.

The Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Blue Devils earned one nod as junior Ryan Scherf will be competing on Team Gold, coached by C-E-C’s Shea Walters.

High School coaches from the Duluth Area schools nominated junior and senior players from their respective teams, and then were voted upon by other Duluth Area high school Coaches, with coaches not allowed to vote for their own players. The Iron Range Area schools did the same and each area then had a total of 17 players to represent their schools/region. The two lists were combined and held a fantasy draft whereby Torrel and Walters drafted players one at a time to assemble their respective all stars to represent Team White and Team Gold in the annual game.

Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center with the annual Duluth Fire Department vs. Duluth Police Department game kicking things off. At 6 p.m., there will be a skills contest for the high school players. The high school all-star game has a puck drop set for 7:15 p.m.

Full rosters for the all star game can be found below.

TEAM WHITE ROSTER

Head Coach – Jeff Torrel (Eveleth-Gilbert)

Nick Beaudette, Senior, Eveleth-Gilbert, Defense

Hunter Bischoff, Junior, Grand Rapids, Forward

Gage Everson, Senior, Eveleth-Gilbert, Defense

Christian Galatz, Junior, CEC, Forward

Ben Harnell, Senior, Proctor, Forward

Finn Hoops, Senior, Duluth East, Forward

Zach Kilen, Senior, Hermantown, Forward

Cole Komarek, Senior, North Shore, Forward

Maccrea Murphy, Senior, Grand Rapids, Forward

Elliot Van Orsdel, Senior, Eveleth-Gilbert, Forward

Joey Pierce, Junior, Hermantown, Defense

Drew Sams, Senior, Hermantown, Defense

Jacob Snyder, Junior, Duluth Denfeld, Goalie

Will Troutwine, Senior, Eveleth-Gilbert, Defense

Mitchell Vekich, Senior, Greenway, Forward

Grant Wilson, Senior, Grand Rapids, Defense

Logan Wright, Senior, Greenway, Goalie

TEAM GOLD ROSTER

Head Coach – Shea Walters (CEC)

Cade Anderson, Junior, CEC, Defense

Blake Biondi, Senior, Hermantown, Forward

Carter Clafton, Senior, Grand Rapids, Goalie

Kaden Crane, Senior, CEC, , Defense

Ryan Cummings, Senior, Duluth East, Defense

Charlie Erickson, Senior, Duluth East, Forward

Micah Gernander, Senior, Greenway, Forward

Braeden Holcomb, Junior, Grand Rapids, Forward

Dylan Jouppi, Senior, Duluth Denfeld, Defense

Griffin Lehet, Senior, Duluth Denfeld, Forward

Christian Miller, Senior, Greenway, Defense

Aaron Moore, Senior, CEC, Forward

Aaron Pionk, Junior, Hermantown, Forward

Ryan Scherf, Junior, Virginia/Mt. Iron-Buhl, Forward

Brock Trboyevich, Senior, Greenway, Defense

Ben Troumbly, Senior, Greenway, Forward

Cody Urie, Senior, Proctor, Goalie

Nominated players who were unable to participate:

Owen Carlson, Senior, CEC, Goalie

Jaxon Germain, Senior, International Falls, Forward

Jack Peart, Junior, Grand Rapids, Defense

Mitchell Ziemba, Senior, Hibbing, Defense

