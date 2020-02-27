Five area hockey players selected to all-star game

DULUTH — Several area high school hockey players have been selected to participate in the Essentia Health High School All Star Hockey Game Tuesday, March 10 in Duluth.
In addition, to many area players getting the nod for the all-star clash, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jeff Torrel has been named head coach for one of the two teams.
The Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East hockey team earned four nods this year with seniors Nick Beaudette, Gage Everson, Elliot Van Orsdel and Will Troutwine all selected to participate. All four of them will be on Team White, coached by Torrel.
The Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Blue Devils earned one nod as junior Ryan Scherf will be competing on Team Gold, coached by C-E-C’s Shea Walters.
High School coaches from the Duluth Area schools nominated junior and senior players from their respective teams, and then were voted upon by other Duluth Area high school Coaches, with coaches not allowed to vote for their own players. The Iron Range Area schools did the same and each area then had a total of 17 players to represent their schools/region. The two lists were combined and held a fantasy draft whereby Torrel and Walters drafted players one at a time to assemble their respective all stars to represent Team White and Team Gold in the annual game.
Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center with the annual Duluth Fire Department vs. Duluth Police Department game kicking things off. At 6 p.m., there will be a skills contest for the high school players. The high school all-star game has a puck drop set for 7:15 p.m.
Full rosters for the all star game can be found below.
TEAM WHITE ROSTER
Head Coach – Jeff Torrel (Eveleth-Gilbert)
Nick Beaudette, Senior, Eveleth-Gilbert, Defense
Hunter Bischoff, Junior, Grand Rapids, Forward
Gage Everson, Senior, Eveleth-Gilbert, Defense
Christian Galatz, Junior, CEC, Forward
Ben Harnell, Senior, Proctor, Forward
Finn Hoops, Senior, Duluth East, Forward
Zach Kilen, Senior, Hermantown, Forward
Cole Komarek, Senior, North Shore, Forward
Maccrea Murphy, Senior, Grand Rapids, Forward
Elliot Van Orsdel, Senior, Eveleth-Gilbert, Forward
Joey Pierce, Junior, Hermantown, Defense
Drew Sams, Senior, Hermantown, Defense
Jacob Snyder, Junior, Duluth Denfeld, Goalie
Will Troutwine, Senior, Eveleth-Gilbert, Defense
Mitchell Vekich, Senior, Greenway, Forward
Grant Wilson, Senior, Grand Rapids, Defense
Logan Wright, Senior, Greenway, Goalie
TEAM GOLD ROSTER
Head Coach – Shea Walters (CEC)
Cade Anderson, Junior, CEC, Defense
Blake Biondi, Senior, Hermantown, Forward
Carter Clafton, Senior, Grand Rapids, Goalie
Kaden Crane, Senior, CEC, , Defense
Ryan Cummings, Senior, Duluth East, Defense
Charlie Erickson, Senior, Duluth East, Forward
Micah Gernander, Senior, Greenway, Forward
Braeden Holcomb, Junior, Grand Rapids, Forward
Dylan Jouppi, Senior, Duluth Denfeld, Defense
Griffin Lehet, Senior, Duluth Denfeld, Forward
Christian Miller, Senior, Greenway, Defense
Aaron Moore, Senior, CEC, Forward
Aaron Pionk, Junior, Hermantown, Forward
Ryan Scherf, Junior, Virginia/Mt. Iron-Buhl, Forward
Brock Trboyevich, Senior, Greenway, Defense
Ben Troumbly, Senior, Greenway, Forward
Cody Urie, Senior, Proctor, Goalie
Nominated players who were unable to participate:
Owen Carlson, Senior, CEC, Goalie
Jaxon Germain, Senior, International Falls, Forward
Jack Peart, Junior, Grand Rapids, Defense
Mitchell Ziemba, Senior, Hibbing, Defense
