SARTELL, Minn. — Four Virginia Blue Devils and one Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bear will make an appearance at next week’s Class A State Tennis Tournament following an impressive day at the Section 7A championships in Sartell.
Virginia seniors Anna Seitz and Ava Warren will be making their third trip to state together as doubles partners and will be joined by junior teammates and doubles partners Anneka Lundgren and Jacie Smith who will be making their first appearance at the individual state tournament.
Also returning to state for her third straight year is Eveleth-Gilbert freshman Lydia Delich, who previously qualified in singles as a seventh grader and in doubles last year with older sister Audrey.
In doubles, both Virginia pairs punched their tickets to state by virtue of reaching the championship match. A rematch of last week’s northern sub-section championship, Seitz and Warren again took it to their younger teammates and came out with an impressive 6-0, 6-0 win. Devils head coach Jeff Mauston said the two duos had very different paths to get to the finals, but both undoubtedly played great tennis on their way there.
“Anna and Ava played really, really well all tournament,” Mauston said. “I think they only gave up four games all tournament. Jacie and Anneka responded extremely well after their losses from the day before in the team tournament. They beat a team from Pine City that got by them pretty handily yesterday. Both squads showed they’re resilient and I’m very proud of them to come back the way that they did.”
That comeback Mauston spoke of was in reference to a late Monday night where the Virginia team fell to Pequot Lakes in the section finals, 4-3. Being able to come out and play solid tennis after that was huge, according to Mauston.
“The kids all kind of had a tough day yesterday. They woke up after a late night where we didn’t get off the court until nearly 11 at night. They weren’t in the best mood with the team tournament being over, but once they got on the court they played very well.”
As Warren and Seitz have shown over the past three years, they’re one of the toughest teams to beat when they come together as partners in the post season. Being able to finish their senior season in Minneapolis is a testament to their character, according to Mauston.
“They’re just good kids that work really hard,” Mauston said. “They knew they wanted to win the doubles but they were all about the team first until the last point yesterday. I’m very proud of them that they understood that. To lose and come back like that in doubles is great and nothing’s better than getting to go out in their last state tournament.”
For Lundgren and Smith, the Devils coach says he had a feeling his junior pair had what it took to make it state, but they definitely showed him why on Tuesday.
“It was a hard one to read. I kind of thought they were the second best team coming in but then I started to doubt things when they lost in the team tournament. But they played really tough today. There was a lot of redemption on the line for them after playing so well during the season but then coming up flat in the team tournament. Seeing them rebound like that is a great accomplishment by a couple of young kids who wanted to keep their season going.”
On the singles side, Eveleth-Gilbert’s Lydia Delich came in with a target on her back and proved that she deserved that recognition, according to Bears coach Dean Edstrom.
“You get to a section tournament and there’s not really any easy matches,” Edstrom said. “She’s had a very strong season and that made her the favorite coming into the tournament. That means that she has a target on her and everyone is going to be at their best when they play her. Despite all of that, she handled it all very well.”
With two state appearances already behind her, Delich has only become stronger when it comes to executing her game plan and keeping herself in check, according to Edstrom.
“She’s far beyond her years as far as being able to handle her emotions on the court and being able to adjust to the game of her opponent. Her toolbox of what she’s capable of doing is pretty big.”
Tuesday’s semifinals and championship match were both three set affairs for the freshman, something her coach thinks will only help her when it comes to the state tournament.
“She played some very high quality opponents this tournament. She knew her last two matches were going to be battles and she showed she can turn it on when she decides she’s going to play to win.”
In Delich’s final match of the day, she took on Pequot Lakes’ Megan Muller, her same opponent from the day before in the team tournament. Using her experience from the day before, Delich was able to figure out what would and wouldn’t work against her toughest opponent yet.
“Yesterday she as kind of figuring out how to play her and was picking up on some things that she could use against her and some things Megan did well against her. She had a plan coming in today that was different from her plan yesterday.”
Ultimately, that plan worked well for Delich, as she defeated Muller in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Area state qualifiers will have about a week to prepare for the big stage with the Class A individual state tournament getting underway next Thursday at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
