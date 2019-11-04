Fleming takes over helm for Chisholm boys’ basketball

CHISHOLM — At the end of the 2018-19 Section 7A Basketball Tournament, Larry Pervenanze stepped down as coach of the Chisholm High School boys basketball team.
So who was his logical replacement?
Really, only one person, assistant coach Jeremy Fleming.
Fleming was hired at the end of last year, and he’s looking forward to taking over the reins of the program when it begins on Monday, Nov. 18.
Fleming has a vast knowledge of the game, as he was the head coach at Mesabi East High School for 10 years. He also worked as an assistant there, starting off in the girls junior-high program.
“I worked my way through the ranks, and here I am,” Fleming said. “As far as I know, there wasn’t anybody else who applied for the job. I don’t know if that was because I was so involved with the program and everybody else was like, ‘This is the next guy in line.’
“It was one of those things.”
Fleming knows what being a head coach is all about.
“You’re dealing with the parents, and you’re dealing with different-caliber players in the ninth-through-12th-grade,” he said. “What’s different about this job is that I’m more involved with the youth program.
“I’m trying to build from the bottom up. When I was at Mesabi East, I had a lot of people doing that for me. Now that I’m doing that for myself, it takes a lot of time.”
That’s part of the reason why Pervenanze stepped down. His leaving was made easier by passing the torch to Fleming.
“I know Larry was happy for me,” Fleming said. “He said, ‘I know you’re going to do a good job.’ It was one of those things that was bittersweet. I didn’t want to see Larry go, but he’s at a point in his life where he wants to spend time with his grandkids.
“Doing what we do on a daily basis, it’s time consuming. It takes a lot of energy out of you, especially the long season.”
Fleming has already started the Chisholm elementary program, and on Halloween, Fleming held his players meeting. He had to see who was coming out for the team.
“I had to make sure we had the guys coming that are supposed to be out,” he said. “In that way, we can get done what we need to get done on the coaching end of it. “We’re putting in a new offense, which will be different for the guys.
“We’ll still use our pressure defense like we’ve always done. I’m looking forward to that. It’s tweaking a few things that we’ve done in the past, and improving on it.”
According to Fleming, he’ll have one senior starter, along with a 12-grader coming off of the bench.
“We’re not senior-dominated, losing as many seniors as we did last year,” Fleming said. “We have a few juniors. Our numbers at the eighth- and ninth-grade level look good right now. We’re strong there.
“Our JV might struggle a little bit, but our varsity guys, I would project that we probably will be, hopefully, over .500 and maybe in the middle of the pack. We’ll see where we are in March.”
That process begins in two weeks.
“It’s having the guys learn from game-to-game,” Fleming said. “I told them at our players meeting that I’ll prepare you for March. Things probably won’t look pretty in December, January or maybe even February.
“We’ll figure it out, we’ll put all of the pieces together, and hopefully, in March, we can make a little run.”
