Giant, Ranger archers excel in Hibbing

Grade and high school archers from across the region take aim as they participate in Saturday's Assumption Archery Tournament in Hibbing. More than 600 archers took part in the day long event.

 MARK SAUER

HIBBING — Mountain Iron-Buhl and Mesabi East students found success Saturday at the Hibbing Grand Prix Archery Meet held at the Assumption School.

A number of Ranger and Giant archers finished at or near the top of their division.

The results are as follows:

o

Fourth Grade

Female

1st- (214) Jali Uglem - Mt. Iron / Buhl

2nd- (207) Kalle Nelson- North Woods School

3rd- (193) Mazie Buffetta - Mt. Iron / Buhl

4th- (191) Kyah Barrett - Hill City School

5th- (186) Kendel Humphrey - Hill City School

Male

1st- (239) Cedar Holman - North Woods School

2nd- (232) Kash Suihkonen- Mt. Iron / Buhl

3rd- (227) Masen Chambers - Greenway Schools

4th- (217) Oren Solum - Ely

5th- (217) Michael Siopla - Northwoods School

Fifth Grade

Female

1st- (260) Emma Sullivan - Mesabi East Schools

2nd- (257) Kylie Johnson - Mt. Iron / Buhl

3rd- (242) Zoey Wood - Mt. Iron / Buhl

4th- (240) Merilee Scofield - North Woods School

5th- (238) Bristol Johnson -Hill City School

Male

1st- (260) Jaxton Kangas - Greenway Schools

2nd- (248) Ben Masheimer - Assumption Catholic School

3rd- (247) Sawyer Loney - Robert J Elkington Middle School

4th- (243) Mason Feldt - Mesabi East Schools

5th- (237) Ben Kasa - Mesabi East Schools

Middle School

Female

1st- (274) Katie Chung - Robert J. Elkington Middle School

2nd- (272) Johanna Knapper - Mesabi East Schools

3rd- (270) Brooklyn Harcey - Hill City School

4th- (268) Cadence Nelson - North Woods School

5th- (266) Isabell Jivery - Greenway Schools

Male

1st- (281) Nathan Haley - Robert J. Elkington Middle School

2nd- (281) Shay Busch - Mt. Iron / Buhl

3rd- (280) Aiden Johnson - Mesabi East Schools

4th- (277) Andrew Porter - Robert J. Elkington Middle School

5th- (275) Matias Honkola - Mesabi East Schools

High School

Female

1st- (291) Trinity Finke - Greenway Schools

2nd- (291) Kyra Miller - Grand Rapids High School

3rd- (281) Lauren Barsness - Grand Rapids High School

4th- (279) Mckayla Cagle - Grand Rapids High School

5th- (278) Alyssandra Laplant - Grand Rapids High School

Male

1st- (288) Thor Dunham - Hill City School

2nd- (288) Brody Soyring - Mt. Iron / Buhl

3rd- (287) Noah Cagle - Grand Rapids High School

4th- (284) Landon Malmquist - Grand Rapids High School

5th- (283) Jeremiah Voges - Northwoods School

Team Placement

Elementary

1st- Mt. Iron / Buhl

2nd- Mesabi East Schools

3rd- Northwoods School

Middle School

1st- Mesabi East Schools

2nd- Hill City School

3rd- Robert J. Elkington Middle School Team #1

High School

1st- Grand Rapids High School #1

2nd- Mt.Iron / Buhl

3rd- Mesabi East Schools

The next meet is at Northwoods School in Cook on January 25.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments