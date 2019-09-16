Giants drop L-BF, 3-0

AURORA — Mesabi East put together a strong all-around performance and stepped up its defense in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-20) victory over Littlefork-Big Falls Monday.
Giants head coach Sara Baribeau said her squad came up with 59 total digs for the night to help propel the team to a home win.
“Something we’ve been working on is defense,’’ the coach said. “I thought that our digging was better.’’
The team’s serve receive and passing was much improved from last week, which allowed Mesabi East to run a better offense, she added.
Steph Zimmer led the Giants with 18 digs, while Mia Mattfield added 11 kills, two blocks and 11 digs. Emma Baker, meanwhile, engineered the offense with 32 set assists and six ace serves. Meghan Walker also put down nine kills, while Autumn Gregorich tallied eight.
For the Vikings, Karlie Gustafson came up with 15 set assists, Destiny Piekarski had seven kills and five blocks and Emily Fairchild recorded six kills and two blocks. McKenzie Swenson also chipped in with six kills and three blocks.
Mesabi East hosts Deer River tonight and Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday.
