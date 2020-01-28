Giants dunk Rails, 56-36

PROCTOR — The Mesabi East boys’ swim team picked up wins in six of 10 events Tuesday on their way to a 56-36 win over Proctor.
The Giants were paced by Carter Steele and Kaleb Hancock, each coming away with a pair of wins.
Steele finished first in the 160 individual medley with a time of 2:00.63. Later, came out on top of the 100 butterfly, recording a time of 1:19.25.
Hancock’s first win of the day came in the 60 freestyle, where he touched the wall first with a time of 30.84. Later in the meet, Hancock won convincingly in the 100 backstroke, stopping the clock at 1:12.73.
Mesabi East’s other two wins on the day came through the relays with Steele, Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill and Ian Gornik winning the 160 medley relay with a time of 1:33.17. Later, Hancock, Gornik, Schroeder and Zade Baker picked up a win in the 160 freestyle relay, recording a time of 1:20.91.
The Giants will be back in the pool on Friday when they host the Giant Country Invite.
Mesabi East 56, Proctor 36
160 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Ian Gornik, Carter Steele), 1:33.17; 2, Proctor, 1:35.22; 3, Mesabi East B (Sean Baldonado, Mason Williams, Isak Schroeder, Aric Ebnet), 1:40.64.
200 freestyle: 1, Jaron Kass, P, 2:04.50; 2, L. Schroeder, ME, 2:10.91; 3, Gornik, ME, 2:13.15.
160 individual medley: 1, Steele, ME, 2:00.63; 2, Jacob Gundry, P, 2:01.40; 3, Baldonado, ME, 2:06.74.
60 freestyle: 1, Kaleb Hancock, ME, 30.84; 2, I. Schroeder, ME, 32.47; 3, Elins Lund, P, 33.31.
100 butterfly: 1, Steele, ME, 1:19.25; 2, Zade Baker, ME, 1:21.34.
100 freestyle: 1, Caleb Mattson, P, 55.53; 2, Williams, ME, 1:04.63; 3, Danny Knapper, ME, 1:06.22.
500 freestyle: 1, Kass, P, 6:02.25; 2, Hill, ME, 6:21.10; 3, Alex Leete, ME, 7:08.44.
160 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Hancock, Gornik, Baker, L. Schroeder), 1:20.91; 2, Mesabi East B (Baldonado, I. Schroeder, Knapper, Ebnet), 1:29.00; 3, Proctor, 1:36.65.
100 backstroke: 1, Lund, P, 1:11.06; 2, Hill, ME, 1:11.65; 3, Baker, ME, 1:16.03.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hancock, ME, 1:12.73; 2, Gundry, P, 1:22.33; 3, Williams, ME, 1:26.35.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Proctor A, 4:05.00; 2, Proctor B, 5:26.00.
GIRL’S BASKETBALL
Ely 67,
Nashwauk-Keewatin 35
At Ely, the Timberwolves cruised to their 13th win of the season Tuesday with a 67-35 victory over Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Erika Mattson led all scorers in the contest wiht 29 points for Ely. Teammate Brielle Kallberg finished wiht 21.
Madison Owens led the Spartans with 14 points.
Ely (13-4) will travel to Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday.
NK 11 24 — 35
Ely 37 30 — 67
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Misty Bozich 3, Johnnie Waldvogel 4, Madison Owens 14, Kiara Clusiau 6, Chloe Williams 2, Emma Williams 2, Jazz Svaleson 2, Emily Howard 2; Three pointers: Bozich 1, Owens 1; Free throws: 7-10; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Lily Tedrick 2, Erika Mattson 29, Brielle Kallberg 21, Grace LaTourell 7, Kate Coughlin 2, Taylor Gibney 4, Sarah Visser 2; Three pointers: Mattson 4, LaTourell 1; Free throws: 4-5; Total fouls: 7; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Grand Rapids 64,
Virginia 62
At Grand Rapids, the Virginia boys’ basketball team fell in a heartbreaker Tuesday night, 64-62 to Grand Rapids.
Tied at 62 with two seconds to go, the Thunderhawks lit a layup to give the Blue Devils the ball back with 0.7 seconds left. The final shot attempt failed, giving Grand Rapids the win.
Mason Carlson led Virginia with 21 points. Jayden Bernard added 16.
John Sutherland led all scorers with 34 for the Thunderhawks. Jacob Johnson finished with 10.
“It definitely stung for us because we played so well tonight,” Devils head coach Derek Aho said after the game. “We worked out butts off, especially on defense. Sutherland is a great player but really, we took everyone else out of the game. It’s gonna hurt for a little bit but I’m proud of our guys for putting together a very nice game.”
Virginia (13-3) will travel to Duluth on Friday to take on Denfeld.
VHS 29 33 — 62
GR 27 37 — 64
Virginia: Joe Hafdahl 12, Nick Peters 7, Dan Squires 2, Jayden Bernard 16, Mason Carlson 21, Kyle Williams 4; Three pointers: Hafdahl 2, Peters 1, Bernard 1, Carlson 3; Free throws: 9-10; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Grand Rapids: Jacob Johnson 10, Dawson Persons 8, Easton Fothergill 5, Brady Bachmann 5, John Sutherland 34, David Ellies 2; Three pointers: Persons 2, Fothergrill 2, Bachmann 1, Sutherland 2; Free throws: 0-2; Total fouls: 9; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East 92,
Bigfork 61
At Aurora, the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team picked a 92-61 win over Bigfork Tuesday night.
Hunter Hannuksela led the Giants in the win with 31 points. Brayden Leffel finished with 20. Tyler Ritter added 16 and Cody Fallstrom chipped in with 12.
Jared Lovdahl paced the Huskies with 20 points. Liam Prato added 11.
“We came out with a game plan of trying to run and push the ball and we did a really good job of that,” Giants head coach Dan Darbo said. “We’ve been shooting a really high percentage from the floor this year so we’re making it a goal to just push the pace and shoot more. I think we can succed if we run the ball and keep shooting.”
Mesabi East (4-10) will play host to Mountain Iron-Buhl on Thursday.
BHS 30 31 — 61
ME 48 44 — 92
Bigfork: Ben Heinle 8, Jackson Lovdahl 5, Jared Lovdahl 20, James Rauzi 4, Dylan Elhardt 2, Liam Prato 11, Jacob Pearson 7, Bradley Haley 4; Three pointers: Heinle 1, Jac. Lovdahl 1, Jar. Lovdahl 3; Free throws: 12-20; Total fouls: 18; Total fouls: none.
Mesabi East: Brayden Leffel 20, Hunter Hannuksela 31, Kody Frey 6, Kaid Kuter 2, Cody Fallstrom 12, Blaisen Kallio 3, Tyler Ritter 16, Jack Ribich 2; Three pointers: Leffel 1, Hannuksela 3, Frey 2, Kallio 1; Free throws: 21-30; Total fouls: 20; Fouled out: Frey.
International Falls 75,
Greenway 63
At International Falls, the Broncos took advantage of a Greenway team that was without Dylan DeChampeau Tuesday night, picking up a 75-63 win.
With the Raiders’ DeChampeau out with the flu, International Falls was able to outpace Greenway as they were led by Jace Hallin with 23 points and Jett Tomzcak with 22 points. Cullen Rein added 10 for the Broncos.
Gordan Skaar led the Raiders with 26 points the loss. JJ Hall finished with 17 and Grant Hansen added 16.
Greenway (9-5) will host Grand Rapids on Thursday while the Broncos (7-7) will be at Mountain Iron-Buhl on Friday.
GHS 32 31 — 63
IF 40 35 — 75
Greenway: Westin Smith 2, Grant Hansen 16, Gordan Skaar 26, JJ Hall 17, Mathias MacKnight 2; Three pointers: Hansen 2, Skaar 6; Free throws: 3-4; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Hansen, Hall.
International Falls: Jace Hallin 23, Bryant Koenig 5, Riley Larson 5, Jesse Forsythe 6, Cole Anderson 2, Cullen Rein 10, Jett Tomzcak 22, Knute Boerger 2; Three pointers: Halin 1, Tomzcak 2; Free throws: 16-23; Total fouls: 5; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Duluth Denfeld 3,
Eveleth-Gilbert 2
At Hoyt Lakes, the Duluth Denfeld Hunters raced out to a 3-0 lead that the Golden Bears just couldn’t respond to as the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ hockey team fell by a score of 3-2 Tuesday night.
Elliot Van Orsdel got the Bears on the board late in the second period with a goal at 12:15. He was assisted by Nick Troutwine.
After two periods, the score read 3-1 in favor of the Hunters.
Nick Beaudette made it a one goal game at 9:02 in the final period on the score assisted by Gage Everson and Bryce Kopp. That was as close as Eveleth-Gilbert was able to get, however.
E-G goalie Noah Shuck stopped 2 7 shots in the loss. Denfeld netminder Shawn Easty stopped 24.
Eveleth-Gilbert (14-7) will travel to Duluth Marshall on Thursday.
DD 1 2 0 — 3
EG 0 1 1 — 2
First Period
1, D, Cooper McClure (Simon Davidson, Dylan Jouppi), 6:02.
Second Period
2, D, Jouppi (Davidson), 0:12; 3, D, Davidson (Cole Olson, Griffin Lehet), 8:57; 4, E, Elliot Van Orsdel (Will Troutwine), 12:15.
Third Period
5, E, Nick Beaudette (Gage Everson, Bryce Kopp), 9:02.
Penalty-Minutes: EG 5-23 +5, +10; DD 6-12.
Goalie saves: Noah Shuck, EG, 9-13-5—27; Shawn Easty, DD, 7-10-7—24.
