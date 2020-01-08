Giants dunk Spartans, 106-68

AURORA — Mesabi East’s Logan Schroeder was a double winner Tuesday as the Giants swam past Superior, 106-68.
Schroeder first captured the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 23.85. He went on to touch first in the 500 freestyle with a mark of 6:19.09.
Schroeder also helped Mesabi East’s 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay score victories.
The medley relay team of Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Carter Steele and Kaleb Hancock took the gold medal spot in 1:57.59.
Meanwhile, the freestyle relay unit of Hancock, Hill, Ian Gornik and Schroeder captured first in a time of 1:43.89.
Mesabi East’s Sean Baldonado also got the win in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:12.69 and Isak Schroeder took the 100 butterfly in 1:12.87.
Other Giant victories included Hancock winning the 100 freestyle (56.70) and Hill taking the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:12.73.
Mesabi East swims at Chisholm Thursday and at the Virginia Invitational Saturday.
Mesabi East 106, Superior 68
200 yard medley relay: 1, Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Carter Steele, Kaleb Hancock), 1:57.59; 2, Superior, 2:06.30; 3, Mesabi East (Isak Schroeder, Mason Williams, Zade Baker, Colt Long), 2:17.73.
200 freestyle: 1, Sean Baldonado, ME, 2:12.69; 2, Aric Ebnet, ME, 2:26.19; 3, Dan Knapper, ME, 2:27.51.
200 individual medley: 1, Ben Hintzman, S, 2:21.77; 2, Hancock, ME, 2:29.26; 3, Hill, ME, 2:38.27.
50 yard freestyle: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 23.85; 2, Andrew Lisak, S, 26.12; 3, Kyle Kittelson, S, 31.70.
1 meter diving: 1, Isaac Moder, S, 160.50.
100 butterfly: 1, I. Schroeder, ME, 1:12.87; 2, Ryan Peterson, S, 1:14.82; 3, Ian Gornik, ME, 1:16.76.
100 freestyle: 1, Hancock, ME, 56.70; 2, Hintzman, S, 57.47; 3, Ebnet, ME, 1:02.78.
500 freestyle: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 6:19.09; 2, Steele, ME, 6:32.28; 3, Knapper, ME, 7:03.68.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East (Hancock, Hill, Ian Gornik, L. Schroeder), 1:43.89; 2, Mesabi East (Baldonado, Ebnet, Knapper, Baker), 1:53.98; 3, Superior, 2:01.98.
100 backstroke: 1, Lisak, S, 1:07.13; 2, Steele, ME, 1:12.73; 3, I. Schroeder, ME, 1:12.94.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hill, ME, 1:12.73; 2, Williams, ME, 1:25.41; 3, Trevor Beebe, S, 1:26.54.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Superior, 4:05.66; 2, Superior, 5:03.48.
