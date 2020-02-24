Giants earn No. 3 seed, Devils No. 4 in 7AA tournament

The bracket for the Section 7AA girls’ basketball tournament was released on Sunday and a pair of local teams are slated to host opening round contests as they start their postseason run.
Proctor and Esko have earned the two No. 1 seeds in the tournament and will receive a first-round bye.
Locally, Mesabi East picked up the No. 3 seed in the northern half of the section and will play host to No. 6 Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday at 7 p.m. The remaining opening round contests will be played on Wednesday, but the Giants and Bears will tip off Thursday night due to the Mesabi East boys playing host to International Falls on Wednesday.
Virginia has picked up a No. 4 seed and is set to host No. 5 Greenway Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The winner will take on the top-seeded Rails. The third matchup amongst the northern teams includes No. 2 Duluth Marshall taking on No. 7 International Falls.
In the southern half of the section, No. 2 Pequot Lakes will host No. 7 Aitkin on Wednesday night. No. 3 Crosby-Ironton will do battle with No. 6 Two Harbors and No. 5 Pillager will travel to No. 4 Moose Lake/Willow River, with the winner of that contest taking on No. 1 Esko.
Section quarterfinals are set for Saturday at Hermantown High School with the slate of four games starting at 11 a.m.
The section semifinals and finals will take place at the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s Romano Gymnasium. The semifinals are slated for Wednesday, March 4 with the Championship set for Friday, March 6.
