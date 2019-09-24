MILACA, Minn. — The Iron Range had another strong showing Saturday at the Milaca Mega Meet, which was held on the Stones Throw Golf Club.
Mesabi East’s Ava Hill was the highest finisher, as she put down a time of 19:35.60 to win the Division 4 (enrollment under 350) girls 5000 meter run.
Cameron Stocke of Virginia was the next highest local finisher as he recorded a 17:11.80 in the Division 3 (enrollment 351-545) boys 5000 meter run to cross in third place against 210 other runners. Stocke defeated Greenway/N-K’s Geno Uhrbom, who finished in eighth (17:32.90). Emmet Anderson of Staples-Motley won the Division 3 boys event with a mark of 16:22.70.
Following Hill in the Division 4 girls event was Liz Nelson of Mountain Iron-Buhl, who came home eighth with a time of 21:01.90. In 13th position was Lydia Skelton of Mesabi East in 21:28.60; in 15th was her teammate Bella Thomas at 21:37.80 and taking 24th was Eveleth-Gilbert’s Natalie Fultz in 22:10.10. More than 225 girls were in the race.
On the Division 4 boys side, Aaron Nelson of MI-B was the top area finisher with a time of 17:48.40, while E-G’s Andrew Larsen crossed in 25th with a time of 17:57.60. Jacob Bright of West Central Area won the event in 16:47.60. More than 300 boys competed in Division 4.
Virginia’s Alex Wercinski was the area’s top finisher in the Division 3 girls 5000 meter race finishing in 19th after crossing the finish line in 21:24.50. Natasha Sortland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the race in 19:13.50. More than 200 runners raced in the Division 3 competition.
In the boys’ team competitions:
• Virginia was 15th out of 30 Division 3 teams with 426 points.
• Eveleth-Gilbert was 13th out of 37 teams in Division 4 with 408 points; MI-B was 16th at 484; and Mesabi East was 26th at 669.
In the girls’ team competitions:
• Mesabi East took third place out of 33 teams in Division 4 with 193 points; MI-B captured 21st with 514 points; and Eveleth-Gilbert was 22nd with 517 points.
• Virginia took 19th place out of 25 teams in Division 3 with 449 points.
Other individual top 100 finishes in Division 4 boys included the following: 30, Jeffrey Kayfes, MI-B, 18:03.90; 63, Andy Nelson, MI-B, 18:55.70; 84, Robert Kelson, E-G, 19:22.30; 91, Jared Delich, EG, 19:30.10; 95, Carter Skelton, Measbi East, 19:40.60.
Other individual top 100 finishes in Division 3 boys included the following: 90, Dallas Hammer, Virginia, 20:06.40; 96, Jackson Kendall, Virginia, 20:14.40.
Other individual top 100 finishes in Division 3 girls included the following: 70, Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 23:19.00; 72, Kaari Harsila, Virginia, 23:21.10.
Other individual top 100 finishes in Division 4 girls included the following: 78, Kora Fosline, M. East, 24:03.20; 81, Amara Wilcox, E-G, 24:07.50; 83, Brooke Niska, MI-B, 24:11.40; 95, Anna Greenlee, M. East, 24:29.70; 97, Hannah Hannuksela, M. East, 24:30.60; 101, Ava Butler, MI-B, 24:34.50.
