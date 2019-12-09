Giants knock off Floodwood to remain undefeated

FLOODWOOD — Mesabi East got 25 points from Ava Hill and 13 from Hannah Hannuksela en route to a 57-43 win over Floodwood.
The Giants led by five points at the half and were able to extend it out in the second half.
Head coach Chris Whiting said his club was able to slow down the Polar Bears’ Kennedy Johnson, who had five 3-pointers in the contest.
In the second half, he said his club was able to make Johnson work more for her shots and also forced a few turnovers off the press.
“I was happy how they played in the second half.’’
Mesabi East (5-0) hosts Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday.
ME 29 28 — 57
Flood 24 19 — 43
ME: Alexa Fossell 4, Ava Hill 25, Meghan Walker 4, Hannah Hannuksela 13, Kora Forsline 5, Amelia Mattfield 6. 3-pointers: Hill 1. Free throws: 14-20. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
FW: Imijyn Thompson 4, Haley Bergin 2, Heather Striowski 2, Kennedy Johnson 17, Nakaiyah Nemene 8, Tamera Lundstrom 12. 3-pointers: Johnson 5. Free throws: 4-6. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Silver Bay 48,
Northeast Range 30
At Babbitt, slow starts in both halves ultimately cost Northeast Range in a 48-30 loss to visiting Silver Bay.
The Nighthawks were led by Casey Zahnow with 10 points, while Natalie Nelmark added seven.
Head coach added that two of his players were out for the game, one with a concussion.
On the bright side, he said all of the girls rebounded the ball pretty well on Monday and his squad continues to get better every day.’’
Northeast Range host Eveleth-Gilbert tonight.
SB 19 29 — 48
NER 13 17 — 30
SB: Danika Thompson 11, Corrina Marolt 8, Kaylee Volesky 11, Lily Lewis 7, Hannah Thums 11. 3-pointers: Lewis 2, Thums 1. Free throws: 5-10. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
NER: Morgan Bush 2, Maizy Sundblad 5, Natalie Nelmark 7, Jenna Smith 2, Alexia Lightfeather 4, Casey Zahnow 10. 3-pointers: Sundblad 1, Lightfeather 1, Zahnow 2. Free throws: 4-7. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
Duluth Marshall 80,
E-G 34
At Eveleth, the Hilltoppers were hot from the field Monday as they rolled past the Golden Bears, 80-34.
Head coach Karwin Marks, “they shot extremely well in the first half,’’ which was one of the huge difference makers. “It’s hard to defend that.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert was down 50-13 at the half, but Marks said, “they showed a lot of fight in the second half.’’
The Bears were led by Elli Jankila with eight points and Lauren Latvaaho with seven.
For Marshall, Gianna Kneepkens led the way with 31, which included her 2,000th career point.
E-G plays at Northeast Range tonight.
DM 50 30 — 80
EG 13 21 — 34
DM: Grace Kirk 21, Ada Skafte 11, Gianna Kneepkens 31, Merlea Mrozik 11, Laila Monroe 2, Dasia Starks 4. 3-pointers: Kirk 1, Skafte 3, Kneepkens 3, Mrozik 1. Free throws: 4-7. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
E-G: Lauren Latvaaho 7, Payton Dosan 5, Amara Wilcox 5, Amara Carey 4, Elli Jankila 8, Cadyn Krmpotich 5. 3-pointers: Latvaaho 1, Wilcox 1. Free throws: 4-12. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.
Cherry 77,
North Woods 30
At Cook, Kaelynn Kudis led all scorers with 19 points as the Tigers downed North Woods, 77-30.
Cherry had four other girls score in double figures. Jessica Schroetter and Karlee Grondahl both hit for 14, and Faith Zganjar and Katie Peterson each dropped in 10.
North Woods was led by Hannah Kinsey with 13 points.
Cherry 48 29 — 77
N. Woods 16 14 — 30
Cherry: Katie Peterson 10, Lauren Staples 3, Karlee Grondahl 14, Olivia Baasi 3, Kacie Zganjar 2, Kaelynn Kudis 19, Jessica Schroetter 14, Faith Zganjar 10, Jillian Sajdak 2. 3-pointers: Kudis 1. Free throws: 8-18. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Kudis.
N. Woods: Helen Koch 2, Hannah Kinsey 13, Kennedy Wardas 4, Brynn Simpson 2, Sasha Strong 9. 3-pointers: Strong 1. Free throws: 11-18. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Friday’s Game
Cherry 74,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 62
CHERRY — Isaac Asuma had 24 points and Matt Welch had 22 as the Tigers beat the Rangers at home Friday.
Iziac Martin also hit double figures for Cherry (2-1) with 10.
Nikolas Jesch had 24 points to pace Mountain Iron-Buhl.
MIB 29 33 — 62
CHS 47 27 — 74
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Nels Parenteau 2, Asher Zubich 9, Jeffrey Kayfes 7, Hunter Weigel 4, Riley Busch 3, Josh Holmes 9, Nikolas Jesch 24, Braxton Negen 2, Lukas Madson 2.
Cherry: Matt Welch 22, Isaac Asuma 24, Iziac Martin 10, Zach Carpenter 9, David Clement 2, Mason Perkovich 7.
Total Fouls: Mountain Iron-Buhl 14; Cherry 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-11; Cherry 9-13; 3-pointers: Zubich, Kayfes, Weigel, Bush, Holmes, Jesch 5, Welch, Asuma, Perkovich.
