Giants run past Bears

AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team shook off a tough shooting first half, but made up for it defensively on their way to a 57-27 win over Eveleth-Gilbert on Thursday night.
“We did struggle in that first half,” Giants coach Chris Whiting said. “Our defense played well but our shots were not falling.”
Mesabi East grabbed a early 12-4 lead when Hannah Hannuksela hit a deep 3-pointer.
The Golden Bears continued to put pressure on the Giants defense, forcing Mesabi East senior Ava Hill to pick up her third foul with 6:30 to play in the half.
The teams then traded buckets with Payton Dosan hitting a short jumper for the Golden Bears and Hannuksela nailing another jumper to make it a 18-10 game and forcing Eveleth-Gilbert coach Karwin Marks to take a time out.
Coming out of the time out, Giants senior Meghan Walker got hot shooting the ball.
She hit a pair of 3-ponters to make it a 27-15 Giants lead.
The Golden Bears continued to try to get the ball into the Mesabi East defensive zone, but the Giants defense was just too strong.
“The defense did what it had to do out there,” Whiting said. “And it started to show on the scoreboard.”
When the halftime horn sounded, the Giants held a 27-15 lead.
Hannuksela and Walker each had 11 points in the half.
The Golden Bears scored the first four points of the second half to cut the Giants lead down to 31-19, but that run ended when Walker hit another 3-pointer.
The Giants defense held the Eveleth-Gilbert defense to just 12 second half points, while Mesabi East collected 26.
“They are a very good team,” Golden Bears coach Marks said. “My girls are coached by me for the first season and we are still getting used to running our offense but I am proud of them for not giving up out there.”
Hill was able to come back in the game with her three fouls and was fouled while scoring a lay up and them nailing a 3-pointer to make it a 40-19 Giants lead.
Walker hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game right before Whiting cleared out his bench, giving all of his players some playing time.
Hannuksela ended her night with 17 points to lead the Giants, while Hill and Walker each had 14.
Mesabi East will travel to Floodwood on Monday.
Dosan led the Golden Bears with 10 points.
Eveleth-Gilbert will host Duluth Marshall on Monday.
“It sure doesn’t get any easier,” Marks said. “The girls just need to keep playing hard and putting in the work.”
E-G 15 12 — 27
ME 31 26 — 57
Eveleth-Gilbert: Cadyn Krmpotich 4, Elli Jankila 8, Lydia Delich 2, Maggie Landwer 3, Payton Dosan 10; 3-pointers: None; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: None.
Mesabi East: Alexa Fossell 4, Amelia Mattfield 4, Ava Hill 14, Hannah Hannuksela 17, Kora Forsline 3, Maggie Lamppa 1, Meghan Walker 14; 3-pointers: Meghan Walker 4, Ava Hill 2, Hannah Hannuksela 1; Free throws: 11-17; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: None.
