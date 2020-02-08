Giants’ Schroeder a double winner at Taconite Invite

AURORA — The team from Duluth came and conquered the 2020 Taconite Boys’ Swim Invite Saturday, winning the meet with 349 points.
Grand Rapids was second with 242, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert was third with 197 and hosting Mesabi East finished sixth with 121.
Despite the low finish, the Giants picked up two event wins, both coming via Logan Schroeder.
Schroeder picked up his first win of the day in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.36, beating out Tartan’s Vincent Bao at 23.50. He then went on to win the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.58, comfortably beating out Duluth’s Grant Wodny in second (58.51).
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert’s best result of the day came from Gunnar George in the 100 butterfly. George picked up a second place finish with his time of 57.67.
Max Gritzmacher finished third in the diving portion of the meet for V-E-G and totaled out at 267.20 points. V-E-G also picked up a third place finish in the 50 freestyle, with Andrew Bird stopping the clock at 23.61 for bronze.
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert also grabbed a third place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with Owen Engel, Leif Sundquist, George and Bird teaming up to put down a time of 3:36.49.
The V-E-G and Mesabi East swim teams will take part in the O’Brian Quad in Hibbing on Tuesday.
2020 Taconite Invite
Team results: 1, Duluth, 349; 2, Grand Rapids, 242; 3, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert, 197; 4, Tartan, 181; 5, Princeton, 158; 6, Mesabi East, 121; 7, Proctor 54.
1 meter diving: 1, Tony McNiff, Prin, 376; 2, Aydin Aultman, GR, 306.90; 3, Max Gritzmacher, VEG, 267.20.
200 medley relay: 1, Duluth, 1:43.23; 2, Tartan, 1:46.77; 3, Grand Rapids, 1:48.09.
200 freestyle: 1, Julien Yung, D, 1:52.57; 2, Owen Yeager, T, 1:55.89; 3, Michael Fitch, GR, 1:56.88.
200 individual medley: 1, Jake Jacobson, GR, 2:12.11; 2, Sasha Tomasevich, T, 2:12.42; 3, McNiff, P, 2:14.48.
50 freestyle: 1, Logan Schroeder, ME, 23.36; 2, Vincent Bao, T, 23.50; 3, VEG, Andrew Bird, 23.61.
100 butterfly: 1, Finn Braaten, D, 55.80; 2, Gunnar George, VEG, 57.67; 3, Yung, D, 57.89.
100 freestyle: 1, Grant Wodny, D, 49.03; 2, Ben Bartholomew, GR, 51.10; 3, Connor Metsala, Prin, 53.71.
500 freestyle: 1, Joe Rudd, D, 5:03.71; 2, Fitch, GR, 5:15.93; 3, Yeager, T, 5:24.29.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Duluth, 1:33.46; 2, Princeton, 1:35.19; 3, Tartan, 1:37.37.
100 backstroke: 1, Schroeder, ME, 56.58; 2, Wodny, D, 58.51; 3, Austin Morrissey, GR, 1:01.77.
100 breaststroke: 1, Rudd, D, 1:00.70; 2, Jacobson, GR, 1:05.19; 3, Bao, T, 1:05.54.
400 freestyle relay: 1, D, 3:21.41; 2, Grand Rapids, 3:31.61; 3, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert (Owen Engel, George, Leif Sundquist, Bird), 3:36.49.
Friday’s Meet
V-E-G 54,
International Falls 46
At Virginia, the combined swim team from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert picked up a dual meet win in their home pool Friday, 54-46.
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert won six of the 12 events to edge out the win over the Broncos.
Owen Engel was a dual winner for his squad, taking home first in the 200 freestyle and the 50 freestyle.
Engel’s 200 win came with a time of 2:03.10, just ahead of International Falls’ Gavin Wilson (2:03.51). He then went on to win the 50 with a time of 24.62.
Leighton Ongalo picked up a win for V-E-G with a narrow win in the 100 butterfly. Ongalo grabbed victory with a time of 1:02.91, just three hundredths of a second ahead of the Broncos’ Alex Bissonnette in second (1:02.94).
Harrison Logan was next to get a win with a strong performance in the 500 freestyle. Logan won the event with his time of 5:29.84.
John Kendall was the last individual to grab a W for V-E-G, taking first in the 100 backstroke. He touched the wall first with a time of 1:11.41 to pick up a win for his team.
V-E-G also grabbed a win in the opening race, the 200 medley relay. Tye Hiltunen, Cameron Johnson, Andrew Bird and Robert Kelson put up a time of 1:56.45 to win the event.
Kelson also picked up a pair of runner-up finishes in the meet, taking second in both the 50 freestyle (25.44) and the 500 freestyle (5:36.39).
Other runner-up finished for V-E-G include Aiden Hecimovich in the 200 individual medley (2:27.22), Max Gritzmacher in diving (149.04 points) and Gunnar George in the 100 freestyle (52.47).
Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert 54, International Falls 46
200 medley relay: 1, V-E-G B (Tye Hiltunen, Cameron Johnson, Andrew Bird, Robert Kelson), 1:56.45; 2, V-E-G A (Bodi George, Aiden Hecimovich, Leif Sundquist, Daniel Spaeth), 1:57.04; 3, International Falls, 1:58.57.
200 freestyle: 1, Owen Engel, VEG, 2:03.10; 2, Gavin Wilson, IF, 2:03.51; 3, Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:05.72.
200 individual medley: 1, Will Serrano, IF, 2:13.03; 2, Hecimovich, VEG, 2:27.22; 3, B. George, 2:30.88.
50 freestyle: 1, Engel, VEG, 24.62; 2, Kelson, VEG, 25.44; 3, Cody Jantzen, IF, 26.07.
1 meter diving: 1, Adrion Mannausau, IF, 161.75; 2, Max Gritzmacher, VEG, 149.04; 3, Gabe Aagenes, VEG, 97.45.
100 butterfly: 1, Leighton Ongalo, VEG, 1:02.91; 2, Alex Bissonnette, IF, 1:02.94; 3, Spaeth, VEG, 1:07.93.
100 freestyle: 1, Serrano, IF, 52.18; 2, Gunnar George, 52.47; 3, Johnson, VEG, 54.59.
500 freestyle: 1, Harrison Logan, VEG, 5:29.84; 2, Kelson, VEG, 5:36.39; 3, Scholler, IF, 5:58.53.
200 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 1:38.89; 2, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert (B. George, John Kendall, Bird, Engel), 1:41.15; 3, International Falls B, 1:44.80.
100 backstroke: 1, Kendall, VEG, 1:11.41; 2, Hiltunen, VEG, 1:13.74; 3, William Ginter, IF, 1:30.78.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jake Slatinski, IF, 1:15.33; 2, Trygg Hemstad, IF, 1:28.49.
400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 3:42.33; 2, International Falls B, 4:16.13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.