Giants second at Taconite Invite

AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ swim team passed the Duck Trophy to Duluth East Saturday as the Greyhounds came out on top of the Taconite Invite after scoring 315 points on the day.
The hosting Giants finished second with 282 points after winning the invite a year ago. Locally, Eveleth-Gilbert finished fourth with 149 points, Northeast Range/Ely was seventh with 66 and Chisholm was eighth with 46.
The Giants took home wins in just two events, the one meter diving and the 200 medley relay, but strong finishes down the line kept them competitive with Duluth East for most of the day.
Kailey Fossell was the champion in the diving, taking first with a total score of 410.60.
In the 200 medley relay, Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton and Hannah Nygaard teamed up for a win, stopping the clock at 1:58.69 to beat out the Eveleth-Gilbert relay team by about a second and a half.
The Golden Bears had three wins of their own thanks to Mollie Albrecht, Elli Jankila and the 200 freestyle relay team.
Albrecht was the winner in the 100 freestyle, cruising to a more than two second win in the event with her time of 56.31. In the 50 freestyle, Jankila came out on top with her time of 25.87.
Both Jankila and Albrecht, along with Amara Carey and Carly George came together for the 200 freestyle relay, where the quartet finished in first with a time of 1:45.97.
Giants head coach Jon Isaacson had plenty of positive things to say about the entire meet.
“It was a great meet with lots of close races,” Isaacson said. “The best race was probably the last one,” the 400 freestyle relay. “Three teams finished within four tenths of a second.”
“The meet lead changed hands after just about every event, but Duluth East came out on top, reclaiming the Duck.”
The Duck has been the traveling trophy associated with the invite, circulating since 1975.”
Many area teams that were in action at the Taconite Invite will be back in the pool next Saturday at the True Team Section Meet in Hibbing.
Taconite Invitational
Team scores: 1, Duluth East, 315; 2, Mesabi East, 282; 3, Superior, 190; 4, Eveleth-Gilbert 149; 5, Proctor/Hermantown, 135; 6, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 111; 7, Northeast Range/Ely, 66; 8, Chisholm, 46.
1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 410.60; 2, Taylee Anderson, Sup, 347.35; 3, Adrianna Krueger, Sup, 273.35.
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard), 1:58.69; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert (Elli Jankila, Amara Carey, Carly George, Mollie Albrecht), 2:00.12; 3, Duluth East, 2:00.67.
200 freestyle: 1, Shelby Bresnahan, Sup, 2:05.05; 2, Grace Brunfelt, ME, 2:06.32; 3, Hazel Kemp, DE, 2:11.35.
200 individual medley: 1, Haley Melin, PH, 2:25.52; 2, Maddy Casey, Sup, 2:27.55; 3, Skelton, ME, 2:28.28.
50 freestyle: 1, Jankila, EG, 25.87; 2, Teagan Rudstrom, DE, 26.21; 3, Nygaard, ME, 26.48.
100 butterfly: 1, Clara Wodny, DE, 1:03.52; 2, George, EG, 1:05.02; 3, Kaelyn DeRoche, Sup, 1:07.97.
100 freestyle: 1, Albrecht, EG, 56.31; 2, Rudstrom, DE, 58.65; 3, Kemp, DE, 59.04.
500 freestyle: 1, Wodny, DE, 5:39.59; 2, Brunfelt, ME, 5:40.28; 3, Bresnahan, Sup, 5:42.30.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert (Albrecht, Carey, George, Jankila), 1:45.97; 2, Mesabi East (Meyer, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Adrianna Sheets, Brunfelt), 1:48.05; 3, Superior, 1:48.67.
100 backstroke: 1, Casey, Sup, 1:03.56; 2, Williams, ME, 1:04.80; 3, Siiri Hakala, ME, 1:09.76.
100 breaststroke: 1, Julia Zimpel, DE, 1:14.29; 2, Clara Kramer, DE, 1:14.73; 3, Elly Rectenwald, DE, 1:14.85.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Duluth East, 3:52.56; 2, Mesabi East (Skelton, Nygaard, Williams, Brunfelt), 3:52.87; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert (Albrecht, Carey, George, Jankila), 3:52.93.
