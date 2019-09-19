Giants, ‘Streaks, Wolves, Tigers all win 3-0

AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team ran a tight ship Thursday to cruise to a 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-16) win over visiting Nashwauk-Keewatin.
From the service line, Aaliyah Sahr had a strong night for the Giants, hitting six ace serves. She also added nine digs to her stat line.
The offense was spread around with Lindsey Baribeau leading with seven kills. Meghan Walker had six kills to her name as well as eight digs, while Mia Mattfield and Autumn Gregorich had five kills, with Gregorich tallying 11 digs.
Emma Baker put up 25 set assists and Steph Zimmer led the way in digs with 18.
“We ran a real solid offense tonight,” Mesabi East head coach Sara Baribeau said after the match. “The girls found the holes and they hit hard tonight. Our back row made it happen by passing the ball well and all of our girls played excellent defense out there.
“Overall, the girls just had a super good energy. It was a fun energy and they were a fun team to watch.”
The Giants will be back on the court Tuesday in Chisholm before hosting Mountain Iron-Buhl on Thursday.
Chisholm 3,
Bigfork 0
At Chisholm, the Bluestreaks picked up another 3-0 win Thursday, downing Bigfork 25-7, 25-17, 25-15.
Abby Thompson led the way at the net, putting down 16 kills in the win. She also finished with seven digs and a block and was a perfect 8-8 at the service line.
Jordan Temple put up 23 set assists for the Bluestreaks and also tallied six kills anda block to go with her perfect night at the service line, 6-6. Tiahna Brayton finished with five digs and three kills for Chisholm.
Chisholm will be back in action on Monday when they host Northeast Range.
Ely 3,
North Woods 0
At Ely, the Timberwolves put up another balanced offensive performance to pick up a 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-21) win over North Woods Thursday night.
Erika Mattson led the way in kills for Ely with 14 and also had two blocks at the net. Brielle Kallberg finished with 13 kills, nine digs and seven blocks. McKenna Coughlin finished with 21 digs and nine kills, while McCartney Kaercher had 35 set assists and seven digs.
For North Woods, Coley Olson finished with 14 kills and 11 digs, Olivia Udovich had 13 set assists and Kayla Tschida had six kills.
Cherry 3,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 0
At Cherry, the Tigers got 20 kills and four blocks from Kaelynn Kudis to down the Rangers in three, 25-11, 25-21, 25-20 Thursday at home.
Katie Peterson had 15 kills, Rylee Mancina had three aces and Lauren Staples had 30 assists.
Morgan Dircks had six kills for Mountain Iron-Buhl, and McKinley Kvas and Miah Gellerstedt both had three aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.