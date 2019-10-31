Giants swim past Broncos, 100-74

AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ swim team picked up eight event victories last Thursday to come away with a 100-74 dual meet win over International Falls.
The Giants swam to wins in two relays while getting two individual wins from Adrianna Sheets and one each from Emma Williams, Hannah Nygaard, Kailey Fossell and Siiri Hakala.
In the 200 medley relay, Hakala, Hannah Mattson, Adrianna Sheets and Grace Brunfelt swam to a win with a time of 2:05.95 They relay team of Mehmkuhl, Sheets, Nygaard and Kylie Meyer also picked up a win in the 200 freestyle relay, stopping the clock at 1:45.90.
Sheets’ pair of wins came in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. First, the Giant won the 200 with a time of 2:12.67 before going on to win the 100 with a time of 58.23.
Emma Williams was thee champion in the 200 individual medley, touching the wall at 2:28.49. The Giants followed that up with a win in the 50 freestyle thanks to Hannah Nygaard. She finished just ahead of Lydia Skelton, who stopped the clock at 26.81.
Kailey Fossell dominated on the diving board, winning the 1 meter dive with a scoreof 228.75. Finally, Siiri Hakala picked up an event win, winning the 100 backstroke by over four seconds with a time of 1:09.60.
Mesabi East 100, International Falls 74
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Siiri Hakala, Hannah Mattson, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Grace Brunfelt), 2:05.95; 2, International Falls, 2:08.86; 3, Mesabi East B (Kailey Fossell, Emily Blake, Lydia Skleton, Lauren Beyer), 2:11.15.
200 freestyle: 1, Adrianna Sheets, ME, 2:12.67; 2, Hannah Williams, ME, 2:13.68; 3, Havyn Pelland, IF, 2:18.33.
200 individual medley: 1, Emma Williams, ME, 2:28.49; 2, Blake, ME, 2:40.96; 3, Macey Marcotte, IF, 2:41.38.
50 freestyle: 1, Hannah Nygaard, ME, 26.76; 2, Skelton, ME, 26.81; 3, Elly Nelson, IF, 27.11.
1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 228.75; 2, Alina Hartzler, IF, 111.45.
100 butterfly: 1, Pelland, IF, 1:04.88; 2, Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:07.07; 3, Mattson, ME, 1:07.99.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 58.23; 2, E. Williams, ME, 1:00.73; 3, Nelson, IF, 1:01.14.
500 freestyle: 1, Kaitlyn Kalstad, IF, 6:13.17; 2, Blake, ME, 6:14.67; 3, Gracie Bowles, IF, 6:26.60.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Kylie Meyer, Lehmkuhl, Sheets, Nygaard), 1:45.90; 2, Mesabi East B (Fosell, Mattson, E. Williams, H. Williams), 1:52.90; 3, International Falls, 1:56.54.
100 backstroke: 1, Hakala, ME, 1:09.60; 2, Marcotte, IF, 1:14.18; 3, Meyer, ME, 1:17.12.
100 breaststroke: 1, Kalstad, IF, 1:31.29; 2, Jillian Bilben, IF, 1:31.65; 3, Quianna Ford, IF, 1:32.83.
400 freestyle: 1, International Falls A, 4:12.55; 2, International Falls B, 4:48.07
