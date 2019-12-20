Giants swimming edges past Broncos, 85-83

AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ swim team swam tough against International Falls Thursday and came away with an 85-83 win in their home pool.
The Giants won five events on the evening, two coming by way of Jamie Hill.
Hill picked up his first event win of the day in the 50 freestyle, winning with a time of 25.91, just barely ahead of the Broncos’ Anthony Scholler at 25.93.
Hill then later went on to win in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall at 1:13.50.
Mesabi East picked up two more individual wins from Logan Schroeder in the 100 backstroke (1:03.24) and Sean Baldonado in the 500 freestyle (6:07.86). Their other win Thursday came in the 200 medley relay, with Schroeder and Hill teaming up with Kaleb Hancock and Ian Gornik to get the win. They stopped their time at 1:55.51, almost two seconds ahead of their closest foe.
The Giants will be back in action a week from today at the Bronco Invitational in International Falls.
Mesabi East 85, International Falls 83
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Kaleb Hancock, Ian Gornik), 1:55.51; 2, International Falls, 1:57.26; 3, Mesabi East B (Sean Baldonado, Mason Williams, Carter Steele, Dan Knapper), 2:17.07.
200 freestyle: 1, Gavin Wilson, IF, 2:07.39; 2, Anthony Scholler, IF, 2:13.95; 3, Baldonado, ME, 2:16.63.
200 individual medley: 1, Will Serrano, IF, 2:23.56; 2, Hancock, ME, 2:32.30; 3, Isak Schroeder, ME, 2:48.72.
50 freestyle: 1, Hill, ME, 25.91; 2, Scholler, IF, 25.93; 3, Gornik, ME, 26.10.
1 meter diving: 1, Adrion Mannausau, IF, 168.20.
100 butterfly: 1, Alex Bissonnette, IF, 1:04.48; 2, Jake Slatinski, IF, 1:06.77; 3, Hancock, ME, 1:09.99.
100 freestyle: 1, Serrano, IF, 53.44; 2, L. Schroeder, ME, 54.66; 3, Wilson, IF, 57.86.
500 freestyle: 1, Baldonado, ME, 6:07.86; 2, Knapper, ME, 7:29.88.
200 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls, 1:44.37; 2, Mesabi East (Gornik, Aric Ebnet, Zade Baker, Steele), 1:49.23; 3, Mesabi East B (Williams, Knapper, Isak Schroeder, Colt Long), 2:00.66.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 1:03.24; 2, Mannausau, IF, 1:10.97; 3, Steele, ME, 1:15.26.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hill, ME, 1:13.50; 2, Slatinski, IF, 1:16.26; 3, Bissonnette, IF, 1:19.55.
400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 3:44.17; 2, Mesabi East (Hancock, Baldonado, Hill, L. Schroeder), 3:55.47; 3, International Falls B, 4:00.43.
