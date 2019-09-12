Giants take 7 of 11 events to down Devils, 54-36

VIRGINIA — The Mesabi East girls’ swim team won seven of 11 events in their dual meet with Virginia to cruise to a 54-36 win over the Blue Devils Thursday.
Kylie Meyer and Hannah Nygaard led for the Giants with two individual event wins each. They were joined by teammate Adrianna Sheets, who picked up one win. Mesabi East also took home gold in the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
Virginia saw wins Thursday from Lauryn Devich, Bethany Harvey and Elise Hoard, as well as their 400 freestyle relay team.
Meyer picked up her first win in the 200 yard freestyle, touching first with a time of 2:25.67. She grabbed her second win later in the meet after taking first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:16.73.
Nygaard’s wins came in the freestyle sprints, winning at both 50 yards and 100 yards. In the 50 free, Nygaard stopped the clock at 26.18, edging out Virginia’s Chloe Smith (26.55) for the win. She then went on to win the 100 free with a time of 58.16.
Virginia’s Devich was the winner in the 100 butterfly, stopping her time at 1:07.81, more than two and a half seconds ahead of Mesabi East’s Lydia Skelton (1:10.26), who finished in second.
The Devils’ Hoard put some distance between herself and her opponents in the 500 freestyle, cruising to a 23-second win with a time of 6:21.70.
Mesabi East’s Sheets was the winner in the 200 yard freestyle, winning with a time of 2:14.16. Virginia’s Harvey took first in the 100 backstroke, touching first at 1:11.31.
In the relays, Emma Williams, Meyer, Skelton and Hannah Nygaard picked up a two-second win in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 2:00.70 over the Virginia team of Harvey, Devich, Hailey Pechonik and Smith; 2:02.84.
The Giants got another relay win from Sheets, Meyer, Adrianna Lehmkuhl and Grace Brunfelt in the 200 freestyle relay, winning with a time of 1:49.05. The Blue Devils won the final relay of the day with Grace Phenning, Helen Phenning, Becca Kowalski and Kenzie Rasmussen stopping the clock at 4:52.87 in the 400 freestyle relay.
Teams will be back in action on Saturday at the Bluejacket Invite in Hibbing.
Mesabi East 54, Virginia 36
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Hannah Nygaard), 2:00.70; 2, Virginia (Bethany Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonik, Chloe Smith), 2:02.84; Mesabi East B (Siiri Hakala, Hannah Mattson, Rhys Ceglar, Hannah Baker), 2:14.83.
200 freestyle: 1, Adrianna Sheets, ME, 2:14.16; 2, Skelton, ME, 2:16.26; 3, Elise Hoard, V, 2:21.16.
200 individual medley: 1, Kylie Meyer, ME, 2:25.67; 2, Devich, V, 2:33.95; 3, Grace Brunfelt, ME, 2:45.05.
50 freestyle: 1, Nygaard, ME, 26.18; 2, C. Smith, V, 26.55; 3, Kailey Fossell, ME, 29.19.
100 butterfly: 1, Devich, V, 1:07.81; 2, Skelton, ME, 1:10.26; 3, E. Williams, 1:12.59.
100 freestyle: 1, Nygaard, ME, 58.16; 2, C. Smith, V, 59.37; 3, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 59.90.
500 freestyle: 1, Hoard, V, 6:21.70; 2, Emily Blake, ME, 6:44.69; 3, Ceglar, ME, 6:54.71.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Sheets, Lehmkuhl, Meyer, Brunfelt), 1:49.05; 2, Virginia (C. Smith, Morgan Harvey, Izzy Smith, Hoard), 1:55.59; 3, Mesabi East B (Tinsley Porter, Mattson, Fossell, E. Williams), 1:55.60.
100 backstroke: 1, B. Harvey, V, 1:11.31; 2, Hakala, ME, 1:12.03; 3, Kylee Oakland, V, 1:32.92.
100 breaststroke: 1, Meyer, ME, 1:16.73; 2, Mattson, ME, 1:23.35; 3, M. Harvey, 1:34.22.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Virginia (Grace Phenning, Helen Phenning, Becca Kowalski, Kenzie Rassmussen), 4:52.87.
