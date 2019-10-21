Giants 12th at State True Team

MINNEAPOLIS — Mesabi East came home 12th out of 12 teams at Saturday’s True Team State Class A Meet, but the Giants had some strong finishes and were competitive in almost everty event, according to coach Jon Isaacson.
“We had a lot of season best times and our whole team was excited to swim in one of the best swimming facilities in the country,’’ he said.
Kailey Fossell led Mesabi East as she grabbed a third-place finish in the one meter diving competition. The junior compiled 339.15 points.
The Giants also scored a trio of top nine finishes. Mesabi East’s team of Kylie Meyer, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, Adrianna Sheets and Grace Brunfelt cracked the top 10 in the 200 freestyle after clocking a time of 1:46.39, which was good for the ninth position.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Lydia Skelton, Emma Williams, Hannah Nygaard and Brunfelt had another strong effort as they touched in the ninth place with a time of 3:52.49.
Mesabi East’s final ninth-place came in the 100 backstroke, where Williams recorded a time of 1:04.02.
A pair of 10th-places were nabbed by Grace Brunfelt in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:05.03; and the 200 medley relay team of Williams, Kylie Meyer, Skelton and Nygaard who put down a mark of 1:58.21.
Other finishes for the Giants were as follows:
• Meyer finished just outside the top 10 in the 100 breaststroke with her mark of 1:13.01, which earned her 11th place.
• Brunfelt followed that up by taking 13th in the 500 freestyle. She swam a time of 5:38.36.
• Nygaard finished in 15th position in the 50 freestyle after putting down a time of 26.25.
• Adrianna Sheets captured 17th for the Giants in the 100 freestyle after swimming a 58.27 in the event.
• Skelton swam to a 20th-place finish with her time of 2:25.31 in the 200 individual medley.
• The Giants’ top swimmer in the 100 butterfly was junior Adrianna Lehmkuhl, who finished in 1:07.09, which was good for 25th place.
Overall, Mesabi East scored 1,006 points in the meet. Visitation won the meet with 2,242.5 points.
“It was a much better meet for us than last year,’’ Isaacson said. ... “Grand Rapids outscored us by over 100 points in diving, and only beat us by 29, so we outscored them in the swimming events by over 70 points.’’
Mesabi East swims at Eveleth-Gilbert on Tuesday and hosts International Falls on Thursday.
