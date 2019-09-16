Golden Bear changes lead to 5-2 win

EVELETH — Golden Bears head coach Dean Edstrom and assistant coach Jessica Kralich’s work experimenting with their tennis team’s lineup paid dividends Monday with a 5-2 victory over Duluth Denfeld.
“I think that was really beneficial to put girls in spots they haven’t been in before,’’ Kralich said in a telephone interview. The lineup changes turned into some solid wins that gave those girls some confidence they didn’t have before, she added.
First doubles and No. 2 singles were just two examples.
Lydia Delich and McKenna Edstrom teamed up for the first time and came away with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Denfeld’s Ava Borham and Kayla Skorich. Kralich stated they showed some good chemistry in the win.
Julia Lindseth at No. 2 singles took advantage of Monday’s changes with a 6-0, 6-3 win over the Hunters’ Aly Freberg. Kralich said she had an awesome performance and was very aggressive.
In the other singles matches, Katelyn Torrel won in straight sets at No. 1, 6-2, 6-4.
In sweeping the doubles, Gianna Odella and Emma Ziegler won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2; and Anna Beaudette and Kada Ceglar won their match at No. 3, 6-0, 6-3.
Kralich was confident in the Bears with the playoffs just around the corner.
“I think we will definitely compete well when it comes to sections.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert plays at Duluth East today.
Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Duluth Denfeld 2
Singles: No. 1, Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Kaitlyn MacMillan, 6-2, 6-4; No. 2, Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Aly Freberg, 6-0, 6-3; No. 3, Maddie Kinziger, DD, def. Mylee Young, 2-6, 7-5, 10-4; No. 4, Madi Watts, DD, def. Hanna Beldo, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1, Lydia Delich/McKenna Edstrom, EG, def. Ava Borham/Kayla Skorich, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2, Gianna Odella/Emmma Ziegler, EG, def. Brooke Maciver/Mercedes Floerke, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3, Anna Beaudette/Kada Ceglar, EG, def. Gracie Schiltz/Adell Wormuth, 6-0, 6-3.
Virginia 7, Marshall 0
At Virginia, the Blue Devils used a lot patience to win Monday’s match over Duluth Marshall, 7-0.
Junior Mary Skorich said the patience in all of the matches — including her own — was key because the Hilltoppers don’t make a lot of unforced errors.
Virginia blanked Marshall as they continued “playing really well for the last couple of days,’’ Skorich said.
The matches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles stood out, she said, and “were a lot closer, maybe, than were expected.’’
Anna Seitz at No. 1 and Ava Warren at No. 2 were still able to come away with straight-set wins even though their opponents had different playing styles than they were used to.
Seitz downed Brenna Bolens, 6-2, 6-1, while Warren scored a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Meredith Boettcher.
Skorich also dominated her match at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-0; and Megan Kingston rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 4, 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles, Jacie Smith and Anneka Lundgren lost only two games in 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1; Izzy Baggenstoss and Jayda Westerbur came out on top at No. 2, 6-1, 6-3; and Sydney Cope Robinson and Abby Moore scored a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
As far as the team as a whole, Skorich said they are getting excited for the upcoming section tournament and are becoming stronger every day.
Virginia plays at Hermantown today.
Virginia 7, Marshall 0
Singles: No. 1, Anna Seitz, V, def. Brenna Bolens, 6-2, 6-1: No. 2, Ava Warren, V, def. Meredith Boettcher, 6-1, 6-4; No. 3, Mary Skorich, V, def. Reece Orn, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4, Megan Kingston, V, def. Emily Etter, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1, Jacie Smith/Anneka Lundgren, V, def. Hannah Widdes/Megan Morehouse, 6-1, 6-1: No. 2, Izzy Baggenstoss/Jayda Westerbur, V, def. Alex Dalliard/Elyse Orn, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3, Sydney Cope Robinson/Abby Moore, V, def. Anna Koski/Ava Etter, 6-2, 6-1.
