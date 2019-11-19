Golden Bear girls dominate North Shore, 6-1

SILVER BAY, Minn. — Kylie Baranzelli netted a hat trick and goalie Rachel Woods turned aside 32 shots as Eveleth-Gilbert skated past North Shore, 6-1.

Baranzelli scored a goal in all three periods, while Jennie Krause also lit the lamp for for the Golden Bears with her first varsity goal. Anneka Lundgren and Sydni Richards added goals, as well.

Eveleth-Gilbert takes on Superior at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Virginia Miners Memorial Arena.

North Shore 1 0 0 — 1

Eveleth-Gilbert 3 2 1 — 6

First period: 1, EG, Sydni Richards (Sophia Flatley), 1:38; 2, EG, Kylie Baranzelli (Anna Seitz), 3:01; 3, EG, Jennie Krause (Katelyn Torrel), 6:02; 4, NS, Kinsey Komerak (Megan Maxey), PP, 14:21.

Second period: 5, EG, Baranzelli (Anneka Lundgren, Anna Seitz), :38; 6, EG, Lundgren (Baranzelli, Seitz), PP, 1:57.

Third period: 7, EG, Baranzelli (Seitz, Lundgren), 15:55.

Saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 15-10-8—32; Harper Powell, NS, 4-8-8—20.

Penalties: EG, 8-for-19; NS, 7-for-22.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments