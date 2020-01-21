Golden Bears bounce Agates, 56-24

EVELETH — The Golden Bears dominated inside and in the backcourt Tuesday on their way to a 56-24 victory over Two Harbors.
However, the victory was tempered by an injury to a Two Harbors player late in the contest.
While leading by 32 points with 4:31 left to go, the game had to be cut short after an Agates player was hit in the head and neck area and slowly dropped to the floor. She was attended to and remained on the court for about 20 minutes before the game was called and ambulance personnel arrived.
The Golden Bears and head coach Karwin Marks all felt badly for the visiting player.
“I know they’re feeling for her and praying for her,’’ Marks said. “Hopefully she’s OK.’’
Looking back on the game, the coach said his girls “played really well defensively. That’s kind of what we want to pride ourselves on.’’
The Eveleth-Gilbert defense paid dividends early with numerous steals and forced turnovers. The Bears used that to their advantage as they got out to a 21-4 lead.
Elli Jankila (23 points in the game) controlled the paint, while Payton Dosan, Morgan Marks, Amara Wilcox and Lauren Latvaaho knocked down early 3-pointers.
A short time later, Latvaaho stole the ball and went the length of the court for a layup and a 25-6 lead. Jankila continued to get passes down low from Latvaaho and Dosan and converting them into baskets for a 31-14 lead at the half.
“I think our girls came out with a lot of energy and they played really hard,’’ coach Marks said. The full court press showed just how intense the Bears were. “Everyone was very active on our press and then we actually capitalized on it,’’ he said, with turnovers and finishing on the other end.
If there was any doubt about Two Harbors making a comeback, E-G put that to rest in the first few minutes of the second stanza.
The Bears repeatedly went to Jankila and she delivered each time with 10 of her team’s first 12 points in the second half. Latvaaho again stole the ball and layed it in to get the other basket, which put E-G up 43-16 with 14:16 to go.
Marks, Wilcox and Jankila all went on to score again and the Bears had a 48-16 lead.
Coach Marks credited Jankila with a stretch of four or five strong games.
“She’s been really coming around,’’ he said, with her shooting percentage climbing, as well as her free throw percentage.
While controlling the boards, she also “takes those hard fouls in there.’’ For being tall and lanky, she’s tough, the coach said. “She takes a charge almost every game. She’s been playing very well inside.’’
Liz Stanaway, Jankila, Dosan and Wilcox all scored down the stretch to extend the lead to 56-24, which ended up to be the final tally.
Coach Marks was proud to see his girls play two solid halves with the entire team doing its part. They have often times been a one-half team this year, he added. “That’s kind of what we’ve been talking about all week. We cannot play one half of basketball and expect to win these games.’’
Drives and passes by Dosan and Latvaaho were key, he said, as was the 3-point shooting of Morgan Marks.
“She’s a pretty good shooter from the outside so it’s nice to get her some looks.’’
E-G (8-10) plays at Mountain Iron-Buhl Monday.
Two Harbors 14 10 — 24
Eveleth-Gilbert 31 25 — 56
TH: Karly Holm 3, Jada Larson 3, Morgan Beardsley 2, Elise Poe-Johnson 4, Emily Olson 8, Tricia Osbakken 2, Sydney Cox 2. 3-pointers: None. Free throws: 6-10. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
E-G: Lauren Latvaaho 7, Payton Dosan 5, Amara Wilcox 9, Morgan Marks 8, Liz Stanaway 4, Elli Jankila 23. 3-pointers: Latvaaho 1, Dosan 1, Wilcox 1, Marks 2. Free throws: 5-12. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Virginia 76,
Chisholm 35
At Virginia, the Blue Devils shared the ball extremely well, head coach Spencer Aune said, and came away with a 76-35 win over the Bluestreaks.
Other keys were pushing the ball up the court, making the extra pass and playing good defense.
“The defense spurred some fast breaks for us,’’ Aune said. “I’m very proud of how they played.’’
Virginia was led by Anna Fink with 16 points, Rian Aune, Lexiss Trygg and Kaylee Iverson each with 12 and Kelsey Squires with 11.
Virginia (11-6) hosts Hibbing at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
Chisholm 20 11 — 31
Virginia 45 31 — 76
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 10, Lola Huhta 2, Sofie Anderson 10, Hannah Kne 5, Jordan Temple 5, Tresa Baumgard 2, Mya Pessenda 1. 3-pointers: Anderson 2, Kne 1, Temple 1. Free throws: 3-12. Total fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.
Virginia: Anna Fink 16, Rian Aune 12, Halee Zorman 4, Lexiss Trygg 12, Kaylee Iverson 12, Kelsey Squires 11, Erin Haerer 1, Janie Potts 8. 3-pointers: Fink 2, Aune 3, Squires 3. Fre throws: 10-12. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
Cherry 73,
Littlefork-Big Falls 29
CHERRY — Karlee Grondahl scored 18 points, including her 1,000th point, as the Tigers beat the Vikings Tuesday at home. She needed 17 to reach the milestone.
Jessa Schroetter had 15 and Katie Peterson 12 for Cherry (12-3).
Emily Fairchild had 13 points to lead Littlefork-Big Falls.
LBF 14 15 — 29
CHS 45 28 — 73
Littlefork-Big Falls: Dani Erickson 8, Andi Williams 4, Margaret Larson 3, Emily Fairchild 13, Elvera Simutkin 3.
Cherry: Katie Peterson 12, Lauren Staples 8, Karlee Grondahl 18, Kasey Zaganjar 9, Kaelynn Kudis 7, Jessa Schroetter 15, Makenna Ridge 2, Joleen Sadjak 2.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 11; Cherry 14; Fouled Out: Erickson; Free Throws: Littlefork-Big Falls 6-10; Cherry 5-10; 3-pointers: Larson, Fairchild, Staples 2, Grondahl, Kudis.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Deer River 89,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 74
At Mountain Iron, Asher Zubich put in 18 and Josh Holmes added 13, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Rangers fell to Deer River, 89-74.
The Warriors led by three at the half and slowly extended their advantage. Mikhail Wakonabo’s 28 points and Ty Morrison’s 23 led the visitors to the win.
While Deer River is a good team, Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta said his team played very solid overall. He said his team just needs to limit its turnovers, which will lead to getting more shots.
MI-B (6-9) hosts Wrenshall on Tuesday.
D. River 42 47 — 89
MI-B 39 35 — 74
DR: Sam Rahier 16, Blake Fox 8, Ethan Williams 3, Mikhail Wakonabo 28, Quinten White 5, Logan David 4, Mason Olson 2, Ty Morrison 23. 3-pointers: Rahier 2, Fox 2, Wakonabo 3, Morrison 3. Free throws: 11-12. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
MIB: Nels Parenteau 5, Asher Zubich 18, Mason Clines 2, Riley Busch 5, Josh Holmes 13, Nikolas Jesch 27, Braxton Negen 2, Lukas Madson 2. 3-pointers: Zubich 4, Busch 1, Holmes 1, Jesch 4. Free throws: 10-12. Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
