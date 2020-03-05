Golden Bears, Giants eliminated

COLERAINE — Dylan Dechampeau scored a game-high 40 points Thursday as No. 2 Greenway eliminated No. 7 Eveleth-Gilbert from the Section 7AA Tournament, 80-61.
Jake Sickel led the way for the Golden Bears with 19 points, while Will Bittmann and Carter Mavec each put in 15.
Eveleth-Gilbert ended the season with a record of 9-18, while the Raiders improved to 19-8 and advanced to take on No. 3 Duluth Marshall on Saturday at UMD.
E-G 25 36 — 61
GW 29 51 — 80
E-G: Carter Mavec 15, AJ Roen 3, Zach Lindseth 2, Josh Creer-Oberstar 7, Jake Sickel 19. Will Bittmann 15. 3-pointers: Mavec 1, Creer-Oberstar 1, Sickel 4. Free throws: 19-29.
GW: Westin Smith 4, Grant Hansen 14, Gordon Skaar 11, JJ Hall 5, Dylan Dechampeau 40, Mathias McKnight 6. 3-pointers: Skaar 3, Dechampeau 2. Free throws: 15-24.
No. 3 Marshall 93,
No. 6 Mesabi East 48
At Duluth, the Hilltoppers rolled past the Giants Thursday, 93-48, to advance to Saturday’s Section 7AA quarterfinal game at UMD at 4 p.m.
Marshall will take on the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 7 Eveleth-Gilbert and No. 2 Greenway.
No further details were reported to Mesabi Daily News.
Wednesday’s Games
Cherry 75,
Silver Bay 64
At Cherry, Isaac Asuma led all scorers with 21 points as the No. 8 Tigers eliminated No. 9 Silver Bay, 75-64 in the second round of the Section 7A Tournament Wednesday.
Cherry also got 14 points from Gavin Constantine, 13 from Matthew Welch and 10 from Zachary Carpenter.
The Mariners were paced by Mason Ollman and Cash Williams with 15 points each.
Cherry will face No. 1 Nashwauk-Keewatin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Silver Bay 25 39 — 64
Cherry 34 41 — 75
SB: Caleb Krech 2, Mason Ollman 15, Derek Thompson 2, Cash Williams 15, Coby Olson 6, Riley Tiboni 14, Manor Ollman 10. 3-pointers: Tiboni 2, Manor Ollman 2. Free throws: 10-21. Total fouls: 16.
Cherry: Matthew Welch 13, Isaac Asuma 21, Gavin Constantine 14, Sam Serna 9, Iziac Martin 4, Zachary Carpenter 10, Mason Perkovich 4. 3-poionters: Asuma 5, Constantine 2, S. Serna 1. Free throws: 9-15. Total fouls: 14.
Fond du Lac 92,
Chisholm 77
At Cloquet, Jude Sundquist and Bryce Warner combined for 63 points, but it wasn’t enough as Fond du Lac eliminated Chisholm Wednesday, 92-77.
Sundquist poured in 39 points, while Warner pu tin 24.
Jordan Brown led Fond du Lac with 40 points.
Chisholm 33-44—77
Fond du Lac 52-40—92
Chisholm: Jude Sundquist 39, Bryce Warner 24, July Abernathy 6, Noah Sundquist 2, Danny Rusten 6.
3-pointers: J. Sundquist 7, Warner 5.
FDL: Jordan Brown 40, Jesus Delapaz 5, Connor Barney 23, Simon Laprairie 2, Ken Fox 5, Rolo Defoe 6, Jalen Paulson 7, James Wichern 4. 3-pointers: Brown 10, Delapaz, Fox, Paulson.
