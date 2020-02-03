Golden Bears open playoffs at Marshall

EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ hockey team has earned the No. 6 seed for the Section 7A Tournament, which begins today.

The Golden Bears sport a 9-14-1 record and will travel to No. 3 Duluth Marshall to open the playoffs. The Hilltoppers come in at 13-8-2.

In the only other meeting between the two teams, the Bears fell to Marshall on the road one week ago, 2-1 in overtime.

The remainder of the bracket is as follows:

• No. 1 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton hosting No. 8 International Falls.

• No. 5 Moose Lake Area at No. 4 Hibbing/Chisholm.

• No. 7 North Shore at No. 2 Proctor/Hermantown.

If the Golden Bears upset Marshall, they would take on the C-E-C/International Falls winner at 4 p.m. Saturday in Proctor.

