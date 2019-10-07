Grizzlies, Giants notch volleyball wins

COOK — The Grizzlies were led by 34 set assists from Morgan Burnett en route to a 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 27-25) win over Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Karlyn Pierce also put down 13 kills, Coley Olson added 13 kills and seven aces and Kayla Tschida chipped in with nine kills and seven digs in the contest, which was the school’s “Dig Pink’’ fundraiser game for breast cancer awareness.
North Woods plays at Chisholm on Monday.
Mesabi East 3,
Eveleth-Gilbert 1
At Aurora, the Giants had a strong night all around as they dropped Eveleth-Gilbert, 3-1 (25-18, 25-16, 15-25, 25-23) on senior night.
Mesabi East came back from behind to win game one and used that momentum to capture game two. After struggling in game three, the Giants “finished very strong in that game (4)’’ to take the match.
Emma Baker led the way with 22 set assists, Steph Zimmer came up with 19 digs and Autumn Gregorich added 17 digs. Meghan Walker also tallied 12 digs and seven kills, while Mia Mattfield scored 10 digs and four blocks.
E-G was paced by Payton Dosan with seven kills and five digs, Maggie Landwer had five set assists and Emma Westby put down four kills and served up four aces.
Mesabi East takes on Cherry next week.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
North Lakes Academy 7,
Mesabi East Area 0
HUGO, Minn. — Mesabi East Area had five shots on goal but couldn’t find the back of the net in a 7-0 loss to North Lakes Academy.
“I think the girls are tired,’’ said head coach Sue Bennett about her team playing so many games late in the season.
In the net, Kaitlyn Larsen recorded 18 saves and Jolie Stocke also had a stellar outing. “She was very good for us at forward today.’’
The Giants will open the Section 7A playoffs Wednesday with a play-in game. The contest will either be at 4 or 7 p.m., depending on who they play, which is yet to be determined.
