AURORA — The Giants’ Logan Schroeder won one event and tied for top honors in another, but it wasn’t quite enough as Grand Rapids swam past Mesabi East Thursday, 118-62.
Schroeder tied for first place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.29, which was equaled by Ben Bartholomew of Grand Rapids.
Schroeder followed that up by touching first in the 100 backstroke with a mark of 1:00.95.
Mesabi East’s Kaleb Hancock also some to a gold medal finish in the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:26.95.
Other wins for the Giants came from Jamie Hill in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.98) and from the 400 freestyle relay unit of Hancock, Sean Baldonado, Hill and Schroeder (3:54.49).
The Thunderhawks’ Jake Jacobson was also a double winner in the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
Mesabi East hosts Superior on Tuesday.
Grand Rapids 118, Mesabi East 62
200 medley relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 1:51.62; 2, Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Kaleb Hancock, Ian Gornik), 1:52.89; 3, Grand Rapids, 2:00.86.
200 freestyle: 1, Jake Jacobson, GR, 2:03.92; 2, Ben Bartholomew, GR, 2:11.53; 3, Grant Ewen, GR, 2:13.59; 4, Mason Williams, ME, 2:27.28.
200 IM: 1, Hancock, ME, 2:26.95; 2, Sam Reiten, GR, 2:32.28; 3, Xander Ogilvie, GR, 2:32.73; 4, Isak Schroeder, ME, 2:41.72.
50 freestyle: 1, Austin Morrissey, GR, 23.60; 2, Brett Skyles, GR, 25.67; 3, Michael Fitch, GR, 25.75; 4, Jamie Hill, ME, 25.96.
1 meter diving: 1, Aydin Aultman, GR, 169.15; 2, Dylan Stein, GR, 130.30; 3, Gunnar Larson, GR, 88.35.
100 butterfly: 1, Jacobson, GR, 59.01; 2, Matthew Stene, GR, 1:04.93; 3, Hancock, ME, 1:09.33.
100 freestyle: 1T, Schroeder, ME, 54.29; 1T, Bartholomew, GR, 54.29; 3, Reiten, GR, 57.80.
500 freestyle: 1, Michael Fitch, GR, 5:29.23; 2, Jager McLynn, GR, 5:52.65; 3, Sean Baldonado, ME, 6:02.75.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Grand Rapids, 1:45.63; 2, Mesabi East (Gornik, Aric Ebnet, Baldonado, Isak Schroeder), 1:48.85; 3, Grand Rapids, 1:52.11.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 1:00.95; 2, Morrissey, GR, 1:02.13; 3, Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:09.64.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hill, ME, 1:12.98; 2, Will Silvis, GR, 1:18.06; 3, Palik, GR, 1:18.07.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East (Hancock, Baldonado, Hill, L. Schroeder), 3:54.49; 2, Mesabi East (Ebnet, Mason Williams, Colt Long, Zade Baker), 5:05.87.
