Hermantown ousts Bears, 8-0

DULUTH — Saturday’s Section 7A semifinal against No. 1 Hermantown was always going to an uphill battle for the fourth-seeded Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East boys’ hockey team.
That mountain proved to be insurmountable as the Hawks (ranked second in Class A) breezed past the Golden Bears at Amsoil Arena, 8-0.
From the get-go, Hermantown’s speed and aggressiveness outclassed Eveleth-Gilbert’s, giving the Hawks free rein to put shot after shot on Eveleth-Gilbert goalie Noah Shuck. Before the barrage even started, the Hawks pushed one past Shuck to go up 1-0.
Aydyn Dowd (assisted by Cole Antcliff and Zach Carlson) gave Hermantown a one goal lead. That lead, however, grew quickly for the Hawks.
A little over three minutes later, Hermantown’s Blake Biondi found the back of the net to double the Hawks lead, 2-0. Less than five minutes into the game, Hermantown had outshot the Golden Bears 8-0 with all the action taking place in Eveleth-Gilbert’s zone.
The Bears had their first crack at running their offense after a Hermantown player drew a two minute penalty for tripping five minutes in. Eveleth-Gilbert managed to put a couple shots on the Hawks net, but Hermantown goalie Jacob Backstrom fielded them easily. Back at full strength, the Bears had nothing to show from their power play.
E-G ran into trouble just under 10 minutes into the period as they drew successive penalties that put them at a 5-on-3 disadvantage for 1:15. Fortunately, the Bears were able to fend off the penalty time and got back to full strength still within reach.
Hermantown had other plans, however, two more goals fell their way in the closing minutes of the first period.
Off a clean pass from Dowd, Aaron Pionk put his team up 3-0 at 13:24 to keep Hermantown’s offensive momentum going. Things continued to spiral for the Bears as a hooking penalty on Bryce Kopp turned into a power play goal for the Hawks as Zach Kilen used the man advantage to just barely sneak one past Shuck for another Hermantown goal.
After just one period of play, Hermantown held the 4-0 advantage on Eveleth-Gilbert and outshot them 24-3 in the process.
The Hawks continued to apply pressure in the second period. When they weren’t in control of the puck, they made sure to get it back. When players from both teams were fighting for possession, Hermantown always knew where to dish the puck to keep their offense rolling.
Just under two and a half minutes into the middle frame, the Hawks struck again. Senior Drew Sams etched his first goal of the period off the assist from Cayden Sunde and Joey Pierce to put Hermantown up 5-0.
Shuck kept the Hawks goalless for the next 11 minutes, the longest stretch in the entire game. That didn’t translate into much offense for the Golden Bears as Hermantown continued to outshoot E-G by double digit amounts each period.
Shuck’s night came to an end after the sixth Hermantown goal as Sams pushed his second past the Bears senior to give the Hawks a 6-0 edge. Shuck stopped 32 shots. Mack Lautigar would replace him for the last period and change.
The Hawks 6-0 lead after two periods meant the third period would be played in running time as long as Hermantown held at least a six-goal advantage.
For the Bears, a couple of nice chances were all they could muster up in the final period. Hermantown, however, continued to extend the lead as their spot in the Section 7A championship game was essentially locked up.
Sunde scored the seventh Hermantown goal over six minutes into the final period and Matt Erickson fired the last goal past Lautigar at 9:56 to wrap things up at Amsoil.
Lautigar stopped 14 shots in the final period. Hermantown’s Backstrom stopped 12 over the course of the contest.
Eveleth-Gilbert finishes the season with a record of 17-10-0 and graduates 15 seniors from their varsity roster. Hermantown will take on the winner of the second section semifinal game between No. 2 Duluth Denfeld and No. 3 Greenway.
EG 0 0 0 — 0
HHS 4 2 2 — 8
First Period
1, H, Aydyn Dowd (Cole Antcliff, Zach Carson), 1:10; 2, H, Blake Biondi (Joey Pierce, Jackson Lucia), 4:30; 3, Aaron Pionk (Dowd), 13:24; 4, H, Zach Kilen (George Peterson, Ethan Lund), PP, 15:56.
Second Period
5, H, Drew Sams (Cayden Sunde, Pierce), 2:23; 6, H Sams (Dowd, Jacob Backstrom).
Third Period
7, H, Sunde (Kilen, Backstrom), 6:00; 8, Matt Erickson, 9:56.
Goalie saves: Noah Shuck, EG, 20-12-x--32; Mack Lautigar, EG, x-0-14--14; Jacob Backstrom, H, 3-5-4—12.
Penalties-Minutes: EG 7-14; HHS 2-4.
