Hibbing/Chisholm hockey teams come together for Hockey Fights Cancer

HIBBING — Just over a month ago, Dana Lindstrom came up with a plan for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls and boys hockey teams to make a difference.
That difference was helping with patients and family members dealing with cancer.
Well, that day is here as the Bluejacket girls will host Cloquet/Esko/Carlton in a 7 p.m., Hockey Fights Cancer contest at the Hibbing Memorial Arena today.
Lindstrom, who is the junior varsity coach, is passionate about it because it affects so many people.
The rallying point is Emily Erickson, who took time off of her coaching duties this season to take care of her mother, who is battling the disease.
“Almost every girl on our team has somebody they know who has been affected by it,” Lindstrom said. “That’s the reason she had to take a year off. She gets 100-percent into everything, and she wants to put that into her mom right now.
“We wanted to really behind her, but there’s somebody everywhere who knows somebody who has been affected by it. A couple of teachers have been diagnosed. It’s a way for us to impactful in some way.”
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke is 100-percent behind the effort.
“The credit all goes to Dana,” Hyduke said. “She’s active as a teacher at the high school. Her passion for the community and people goes out of this world. She brought it to my attention to do something with Cloquet coming in.
“She has spearheaded this. We’re excited to have it happen and to recognize cancer as a major issue within our society and community. I salute her for taking this forward.”
Any money raised during the event will be distributed to the American Cancer Society.
“One of the hardest things with anyone going through cancer is you feel helpless,” Lindstrom said. “This gives some of the power back to people in the community to do something to support the people who are battling it, have battled it or somebody that they lost.
“They can do something in their honor.”
Hyduke said awareness is the biggest thing to do this.
“We’re just playing a game,” Hyduke said. “For the kids it’s just a game, but you have a way to attach real-life issues to a game to bring awareness to the many issues and people who are affected by this terrible illness.
“They do it throughout sports. Again, the credit goes to Dana for everything she has done to set this up.”
Hyduke, himself, knows people who have been diagnosed with cancer.
“We’ve had it in our immediate family,” Hyduke said. “There’s isn’t anybody who hasn’t been touched by cancer. It’s out there, and we’re in a high-cancer area. That makes it more significant to bring awareness to it.”
Lindstrom and the team would like everyone to dress in something purple. The Lumberjacks and International Falls, who the boys play Friday, will be donning their purple colors.
“Purple is the generic cancer color, it represents all kinds of cancer,” Lindstrom said. “I’m hoping for a purple building, with everybody fighting for the cause.”
There will be raffle tables set up with a Ryan-Suter signed Minnesota Wild jersey, which will be a two-day raffle; there will be different prizes raffled out during the game; the Hibbing/Chisholm girls have made Hockey Fights Cancer buttons that will be for sale; and there’s a Go-Fund Me page to donate straight to the cause.
That website is: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/hibbing-bluejackets
———
As an afterthought, there is a game that will be quite interesting in itself.
“Cloquet is an outstanding team,” Hyduke said. “They bring a good work ethic. They play defense. They’re usually sound in the nets. They’re aggressive. We’re going to have to change gears from Tuesday’s game.
“We have to be ready to play in-your-face hockey because that’s what Cloquet will bring to us. It’ll tell us a lot about our team, where we are at this point of the year. This is a sectional opponent. There’s seeding ramifications on the line. We want to see where we sit in the section at this point of the season.”
