Hibbing knocks off E-G, 52-30

HIBBING — It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but the Hibbing High School girls basketball team will take it.
The Bluejackets, who were playing their third game in five days, got 15 points from Kourtney Manning en route to a 52-30 Iron Range Conference victory over Eveleth-Gilbert Tuesday at the high school gymnasium.
Hibbing didn’t take advantage of the turnovers the Golden Bears gave them, but in return, Eveleth-Gilbert didn’t take advantage of the turnovers the Bluejackets gave them.
“We were kind of sloppy with our passes and our catching,” Hibbing coach Dave LaCoe said. “We had a couple of girls fighting through some stuff. For the most part, I was pleased with our defense.
“We were active with our press, causing some turnovers, but I think we could have gotten a few more. That could have turned into more points. Our passing was a little off the mark.”
That’s one of the things LaCoe talked to his team about during Monday’s practice.
“We have to get better with that,” LaCoe said.
Hibbing also didn’t take advantage of 14 Golden Bear turnovers in the first half. The Bluejackets only scored nine points off of those errors, but they led 28-15 at the half.
“You want to get more, especially after that many turnovers,” LaCoe said. “At least they weren’t getting into their offense. We were creating turnovers, giving ourselves the opportunity to score.
“That was good to see.”
The Golden Bears left a lot of points on the floor, too.
“We lost by 22, but we left at least that many points on the floor with open layups, wide-open layups,” Eveleth-Gilbert coach Karwin Marks said. “That’s tough. We usually make those shots. When they won’t fall… If those shots go in, it changes the whole game.
“The girls didn’t quit all of the way to the end.”
Hibbing started with a man-to-man press, but Eveleth-Gilbert was throwing the over the top of that press and getting easy layups.
“We started out full-court man because we wanted to get the girls’ legs moving,” LaCoe said. “We were slowing them down, but eventually, they were going to go over the top. I was waiting for that to happen, then get out of it.
“It was to get us moving at the beginning of the game, getting us into the defensive-pressure mindset.”
The Bluejackets did ramp up their offense in the second half, and scored eight points off of four-straight turnovers to start the half.
“The girls were focused and being aggressive,” LaCoe said. “They were switching from zone to man depending on a make or miss. Once we recognized that, we were getting the shots we wanted.
“We were moving the ball around the perimeter, inside-out, hitting some open shots. Makenzie (Clough) hit a couple shots from the corner, and Nora (Petrich) had a nice one from the baseline.”
Marks said his team played right into the Bluejackets’ hands when it came to dictating the pace of the game.
“We had to calm down,” Marks said. “We were playing Hibbings game in the first half, that fast-paced game. We were in our own heads. We had to calm down and play our basketball.
“We started to a little bit more. Our defensive picked up a little bit, but not enough. They’re a good team.”
Fanci Williams hit for 11 points, and Haley Hawkinson nine. Petrich finished with seven.
Lauren Latvaaho had nine for Eveleth-Gilbert. Liz Stanaway finished with eight.
EG 15 15 — 30
HHS 28 22 — 50
Eveleth-Gilbert: Lauren Latvaaho 9, Payton Dosan 3, Lydia Delich 3, Amara Wilcox 2, Morgan Marks 5, Liz Stanaway 8.
Hibbing: Fanci Williams 11, Tiffany Davis 1, Jacie Clusiau 2, Makenzie Clough 2, Haley Hawkinson 9, Deetra Davis 5, Kourtney Manning 15, Nora Petrich 7.
Total Fouls: Eveleth-Gilbert 15; Hibbing 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Eveleth-Gilbert 17-23; Hibbing 14-19; 3-pointers: Marks, Manning, Petrich.
