Hibbing tennis drops three matches Saturday

COON RAPIDS — Even though it lost three dual matches in its opening action of the season at Coon Rapids, it was a productive day for the Hibbing High School girls tennis team on Saturday.
The Bluejackets lost all three of its matches during the day but Hibbing coach Gary Conda said the team played hard and could have won each of the three matches. Hibbing lost to Coon Rapids and Cretin Derham Hall by identical 4-3 scores and it fell to Buffalo 5-2.
“All three of the matches were dead even,” said Conda. “The match against Buffalo went down to a couple tie-breakers and that would have been the difference between a win or loss right there. It was same thing in the Cretin match as it went right down to the bitter end and we lost a couple close matches against Coon Rapids.
“Overall it was a good day. It was the first weekend and to play five matches in 80-degree heat after we just spent a week of four-hour a day practices and running them, the girls were kind of hurting. I saw improvement today but I also realize that we were dragging. But then again, the other teams had to play there too.
“It is going to be a process. We are fairly young but we have some good athletes and we just have to learn how to compete.”
Hibbing is going to remain busy in the coming days as it will play host to a triangular at 9 a.m. on Monday with Virginia and Thief River Falls also taking part. The team remains at home on Tuesday when it plays host to a quadrangular featuring Cambridge, North Branch and Hermantown. The team will remain in action with competition on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“It is difficult trying to get our lineups set. I am seeing things that we need to work on but we don’t have any practices, just matches,” Conda said. “So from my perspective, we don’t get a whole lot of chance to practice on anything so I have to be careful that we don’t start to develop bad habits.”
Following are results of the matches:
Buffalo 5,
Hibbing 2
Buffalo topped the Bluejackets 5-2 in this dual match.
Picking up wins for Hibbing were Mercedes Furin in fourth singles as she defeated Erica Kyllonen 6-4, 6-3, and the first doubles duo of Allie Bussey and Maddie Rewertz who topped the Buffalo doubles team of Alaina Lee and Dhnicac Melenich 2-6, 6-3, (10-4).
Cretin Derham Hall 4,
Hibbing 3
Cretin Derham Hall tipped Hibbing in this match by a 4-3 margin.
Buffalo won three of the four singles matches with Megan Bussey of Hibbing – playing at third singles – picking up a 6-4, 1-6, (10-6) victory over Cretin’s Morgan Redden.
Hibbing won two of the three doubles matches. Allie Bussey and Maddie Rewertz beat Margaret Rudolf and Ellie Keogan in the first doubles match 6-1, 6-1, and the Bluejacket second doubles team of Abigail Sullivan and Kasey Jo Renskers topped Laura Seifert and Ella Klein of Cretin 6-1, 6-3.
Coon Rapids 4
Hibbing 3
Coon Rapids tipped Hibbing 4-3 in another close match for the Bluejackets.
The two teams split the singles matches as Allie Bussey won the first singles match for the Bluejackets and Abigail Sullivan was victorious in the third singles match.
Coon Rapids captured two of the three doubles matches. The lone win for Hibbing came in third doubles where Megan Bussey and Maggie Zieske were victorious.
Buffalo 5, Hibbing 2
Singles: No. 1 Anna Lee, B, def. Abigail Sullivan, H, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Kiley Herbst, B, def. Annika Lundell, H, 6-4, 5-7, (10-8); No. 3 Grace Murphy, B, def. Megan Bussey, H, 6-4, 3-6, (10-5); No. 4 Mercedes Furin, H, def. Erica Kyllonen, B, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 Allie Bussey/Maddie Rewertz, H, def Alaina Lee/Dhnica Melenich, B, 2-6, 6-3, (10-4); No. 2 Hillary Hovland/Allisen Larothers, B, def. Claire Rewertz/Kasey Jo Renskers, H, 6-3, 6-1;
No. 3 Ella Stevens/Joselyn Peterson, B, def. Maggie Zieske/Alayna Miller, H, 6-4, 6-1.
Cretin Derham Hall 4, Hibbing 3
Singles: No. 1Lily Cade, CDH, def. Annika Lundell, H, 6-2, 6-0;
No. 2 Anna Holm, CDH, def. Claire Rewertz, H, 6-1, 7-5; No. 3 Megan Bussey, H, def. Morgan Redden, CDH, 6-4, 1-6, (10-6); No. 4 Audrey Graham, CDH, def. Mercedes Furin, H, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 Allie Bussey/Maddie Rewertz, H, def. Margaret Rudolf/Ellie Keogan, CDH, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Abigail Sullivan/Kasey Jo Renskers, H, def. Laura Seifert/Ella Klein, CDH, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3
Annie Green/Meghan McSherry, CDH, def. Alayna Miller/Julia Gherardi, H, 6-4, 6-3
