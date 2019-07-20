Hibbing trapshooting team 11th at nationals

HIBBING — Just before the Hibbing High School clay target shooting team left for the Nationals, the biggest concern all five shooters had was staying focused and not let the atmosphere get to them.
Well, Peter Jensen, Nathan Rude, Nathan Johnson, Zet Bennett and Luke Pocquette all accomplished that goal as the Bluejackets finished 11th out of 207 teams with a 952 total over the four-day event held last weekend in Mason, Mich.
It was a lot better than that Hibbing fivesome thought it was going to be.
“We did pretty good,” Jensen said. “Getting 11th felt good. It was a sense of accomplishment to go there and represent the entire team. Everybody’s work, the volunteers, parents and coaches, throughout the season all came together there.”
Jensen, himself, placed 100th out of 1,691 shooters. He finished with scores of 95 and 97.
“I did pretty good, but last year, I did a lot better,” Jensen said. “I still feel good about it. It wasn’t as good, but I’m happy with my score this year. It was a huge honor seeing people from California, Oregon, Kansas, all over the United States.
“It was cool to be there and compete with them.”
What got Jensen over the hump?
“I had to focus,” Jensen said. “You can’t let anything distract you. I had a rough beginning, then I got used to it and got more comfortable, so I rebounded nicely.
“I stayed calm and focused. I had a good time. We were all good with that. There’s no disappointments. It was a huge honor to be there.”
Jensen, who will be a senior this year, was more proud of the fact that the team did so well.
“I was focused on the team,” Jensen said. “I didn’t finish as high as I wanted to as an individual, but I’m more focused on the team.”
Johnson was the top finisher for Hibbing, placing 43rd. He shot a 94 and a 100.
“It was fun and kind of surprising how we finished,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think we would do as well as we did. It was good shooting. It took a lot of practice. One of friends, Wyatt Collins, gave me a few pointers on how to mount my gun, and he told me to take my time.
“I couldn’t rush things and stuff. Usually, I will get a little nervous and shoot bad. I listened to music and tried to make sure that I stayed focused, and shoot one bird at a time. I didn’t worry about anything.”
Johnson, who will be a sophomore this year, would like to finish in the top 100 at the state meet next season, and advance to the Nationals again.
“It was a good experience,” Johnson said. “To know that we did that well. We got there with hard work. The coaches told us not to worry about ourselves, and we couldn’t control what everybody else did.
“I need to practice a lot more.”
Rude, who placed 53rd with scores of 97 and 97, was happy for both himself and the team.
“We did well,” Rude said. “I was happy with that. We relaxed and shot the best that we could. That was about it. It was quite an accomplishment. We got there because we all shot well.
“For me, that was like the best I’ve shot all year. I went up there and shot bird after bird. I was focused. That’s about it.”
For Rude, making that first shot was crucial.
“I was worried about missing that first bird because then I get nervous and start missing more,” said Rude, who is going to be a freshman this year. “I hit that first one. I crushed it. That felt good. Everything was smooth. Everything was going the right way.
“In those three days, I grew a lot with all of that shooting. I was better. I was relieved that it was over because it was a long few days of shooting. It felt good.”
Pocquette, who is the youngest member of the squad, he’s going into the eighth grade, thought his team exceeded their expectations.
“It was a huge event,” Pocquette said. “It was actually more calm there than in Alexandria. It was a more relaxed event, but I’m not sure why.”
Pocquette finished 513th with a score of 91. He didn’t qualify for the second day.
“It wasn’t what I expected because it was a lot less stressful,” Pocquette said. “That helped me. I wasn’t thinking about shooting. You have to have a clear mind. I probably should have done better in the finals, but I had a rough third round (19-for-25). It got into my head too much.
“I just had to calm down and relax when I’m shooting.”
Zet Bennett, finished 187th with scores of 96 and 94. He wasn’t sure how the team would do with three new people on the squad.
“I was expecting us to be in, at least, the top half,” Bennett said. “I knew that we had three-of-the-five people going for the first time. They’re good shooters, but I wasn’t sure how they would respond to the competition.
“They did well. It was good to see that we were able to do that well, with as many people as there were there.”
Bennett, himself, was more than satisfied with his performances.
“I was happy with that finish, seeing as how many people were there,” Bennett said. “They took the top 400 for the finals. To be the top 200 is awesome. That was the best consistently I’ve ever shot.
“I was focused and ready to go. When I was standing up there, I tried to not let things go to my head. I could feel the nerves, but I couldn’t let them affect me. I had to continue what I was doing. I knew that I could be in that top half and do well.”
Having two days of practice helped a lot.
“That got us used to shooting together, and we found out what their houses were like,” Bennett said. “That gave us the confidence that we needed. We knew we could well. We built up a good rhythm, and kept up that confidence.”
Bennett, who will be a senior this year, is already looking forward to next year.
“That gave us a big boost to set higher goals, and to do a lot better for next year,” Bennett said. “We can only go up from there.”
