Hill, Olson both champions at Swain Invitational

DULUTH — The Iron Range was well represented at the 2019 Swain Invitational Saturday with Mesabi East’s Ava Hill winning the girls’ Class A race and Ely’s Luke Olson capturing first in the boys’ Class A race.
Olson won with a time of 17:38.3, while Hill took victory with her time of 20:17.0.
The Ely boys finished as meet champions with 152 points, beating out Lake city with 166. Eveleth-Gilbert was seventh with 275, Virginia 13th with 342, Mountain Iron-Buhl 19th with 479 and Mesabi East 22nd our of 32 teams with 539.
On the girls side, Mountain Iron-Buhl was the top local team with a 12th place finish on 300 points. Mesabi East was 13th at 312, Ely was 17th at 365, Virginia 18th at 420 and Eveleth-Gilbert 24th out of 30 with 626 points.
Locally, Virginia’s Cameron Stocke was the next highest area finisher on the boys side, taking fifth with a time of 18:13.9. Ely’s Emmett Faltesek was next in 13th with a time of 18:47.9 and Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Jeffrey Kayfes was right behind him in 14th (18:48.6).
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Andrew Larsen finished 24th with a time of 19:11.7 and the Timberwolves’ Jasper Johnston was 27th, stopping the clock at 19:15.9. Johnston’s teammate Gabriel Pointer was 38th with a time of 19:30.1 and MI-B’s Aaron Nelson finished 40th with a time of 19:35.3.
On the girls’ side, Kate Nelson of Mountain Iron-Buhl was the top area runner after Hill, finishing 16th with her time of 22:15.7. Mesabi East’s Bella Thomas was next in 20th, stopping the clock at 22:25.7.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Natalie Fultz was not far behind in 22nd, crossing the finish line at 22:31.0. Virginia had a pair of runners finish just outside the top 25, with Alex Wercinski finishing in 26th (22:45.0) and Kaari Harsila taking 27th (22:48.2).
Ely’s Zoe Devine was next in 29th with a time of 22:54.2 Shortly behind her was the Devils’ Emma Lamppa in 31st with a time of 22:56.5.
Girls’ Soccer
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 1,
Mesabi East Area 0
In Walker, the Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team let the cold, rainy weather get to them in a 1-0 loss to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Saturday.
The Giants were able to put nine shots on goal, but none of them were able to find their way to the back of the net.
Mesabi East Area goalie Kaitlyn Larsen stopped 14 shots but gave up the one goal in the first half. Giants head coach Sue Bennett said the precipitation mixed with frigid temps gave Larsen some trouble when W-H-A scored their lone goal.
“Kaitlyn just said she was just stiff from being so cold and wet with all that rain and temps in the 40s,” Bennettsaid. “She kind of stiffened up in that moment and wasn’t able to stop the shot. We had plenty of chances of our own but just couldn’t get anything in today.”
Mesabi East Area will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Forest Lake to take on North Lakes Academy.
